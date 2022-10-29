Not a single player in the last 36 consecutive drawings has managed to match all six numbers, and the jackpot has only grown. (Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big Powerball jackpot is slated for Saturday.

Lottery officials said the big jackpot of $825 million is stirring some excitement in South Dakota.

Individuals are buying tickets but groups will also be pooling money to buy multiple tickets.

“While we don’t have exact figures on group buys, we do know that these are more prevalent with more excitement leading up to the draw,” said Wade LaRoche, the director of advertising and public relations for the South Dakota Lottery. “Like most lotteries, we do see an increase in sales during jackpot runs like this.”

Revenue generated from the sale of Powerball goes to the state’s General Fund and Capitol Construction Fund. Since the South Dakota Lottery’s inception, lotto sales have accounted for more than $119 million to the state’s Capitol Construction Fund and more than $63 million to the state’s General Fund.

LaRoche said when a person buys a $2 ticket, the first dollar goes to fund prizes. The second dollar is used to fund causes supported by the Lottery. This includes operating expenses, retailer commissions and beneficiaries.

Although the big jackpot does generate lots of interest, the South Dakota Lottery directory reminds potential players that it only takes one ticket to win to that all should play responsibly.

Saturday’s $825 million jackpot trails only the $1.586 billion won in 2016 as the largest prize in Powerball’s history. The $825 million jackpot also ranks fifth among all U.S Lottery jackpots.

Although the state lottery may not pay out the big Powerball winnings, there are still significant winnings.

On average, over $1 million a day is won by playing the South Dakota Lottery, according to the Lottery website.

According to the South Dakota Lottery 2021 report, lotto ticket sales increased by almost 25% in 2021 from 2020. Net revenues increased by 16%. Lotto tickets sold in the state include the multi-state games of Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, and Lucky For Life.