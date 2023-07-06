SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Visitors come to the Laura Ingalls Wilder historical sites in DeSmet and want to see the Silver Lake and big slough made famous in her book, but they can’t. At least they can’t easily access it.

“Tourists come out and want to see Silver Lake and can’t get to it,” said Rita Anderson. That needs to change because after all, “One of her books is named ‘By the Shores of Silver Lake,'” Anderson said.

Wilder’s books about her childhood and life in the 1800s includes books set in the DeSmet areas including “By the Shores of Silver Lake.” The book is the fifth in Wilder’s “Little House” series of books. DeSmet has built a busy tourist industry with the preservation of an Ingalls family homestead and other properties featured in her books. The town is also has an annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant.

“It’s the title of the book. People want to know about it,” said Ann Lesch, the operations manager for the Ingalls Homestead in DeSmet. The homestead did offer a bus tour to the lake and slough on a primitive road for several years before COVID-19,” Lesch said. But the tours are not doable anymore, she said. The popularity of those tours helped to encourage the trail and tower idea, Lesch said.

A new access would allow visitors and locals to walk a path from the edge of DeSmet across property with a mix of owners to a tower on property owned by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department that would overlook the slough and lake area.

Supporters hope that construction on the trail will start next summer.

Anderson is the former director of the DeSmet Development Corporation. Although she has retired from that role, she has continued with supporting the trail and tower development.

“(DeSmet) has done a wonderful job of getting other Laura Ingalls sites restored,” Anderson said. The trail and tower would fill one of the missing pieces, she said.

Nancy Montross and her husband Bob and Anderson are on the group called “Legendary Highway 14 Tower.”

The tower and trail are the first phase of a multi-phase project.

This is a rendering of how the project area could look. It includes a possible tower with the trail, which are part of phase one. The visual also includes a boardwalk over the slough which would be included in another proposed phase. The tower will be designed after an international competition ends in early 2024.



“We’re excited about it,” Bob Montross said. It’s an opportunity to build on a distinct feature of the state, he said.

The project is getting help from the GFP, National Park Service, the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the South Dakota Historical Societ as well as other supporters.

The NPS helped develop an estimated $1.6 million budget for the first phase, Nancy Montross said.

The NPS also connected the group to an international competition to select an architect to design the tower, Nancy Montross said. The submissions end on Dec. 8. The review of those submissions is from Dec. 9 to Feb. 15. The winner will be announced on Feb. 16.

The Montrosses said GFP secretary Kevin Robling and First Gentleman Byron Noem have also been supportive of the proposed project.

Now, “we need to get the funds going…,” Nancy Montrose said.

The project needs enough money to begin to apply for grants, Anderson said.

Lesch said the community has successfully tackled other large projects before and this could be another success. “It will take some time and dedication but yes, I think this is something DeSmet can do,” Lesch said.

Lesch said the tower and trail group is keeping the community updated.

To Lesch the proposed project will feature the natural beauty of the landscape of region.

The landscape is frequently mentioned by Laura Ingalls Wilder and even her sister Carrie, mentions the landscape and wildlife in letters she wrote to the newspaper in DeSmet, Anderson said.

Donations are being received through the DeSmet Community Foundation which Anderson said is a 5013c organization.