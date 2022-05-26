SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big portion of the tourists who come to Sioux Falls aren’t here just to see Falls Park. They are here to cheer for a favorite sport, some of which may include their kids.

Sports tourism is a big business. The non-profit Sports Events and Tourism Association estimated sports tourism generated $12.9 billion in tax revenue in 2021.

It’s a big enough business in Sioux Falls, that the local sports authority has heard comments about wanting the city to host NCAA Division I men’s basketball first or second-round tournament games during the March tournament, said Thomas Lee, the executive director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

“I just don’t think we’d qualify…,” Lee said. Not yet, he said. One reason is the city doesn’t have enough full-service hotels to handle the teams and the crowds that come for March level national tournaments, he said

“It’s kind of a chicken and egg. If you have more hotels, you could get more events, but if you have more events… (the city could get more hotels),” Lee said.

As more events are added, that could entice more national chains to look at Sioux Falls for a 400-room hotel instead of a 100-room, Lee said.

But until those hotels and other needed items fall into place, Lee is busy recruiting other NCAA events.

And organizations such as Dakota Alliance also plan league tournaments for players in several state areas while looking to host a larger regional event as it did in 2017.

All of it is generating a multi-million impact in the city.

Some of the sports tourism revenue includes money spent by tourists to participate in a sport while the bulk of it is for people who travel to attend sports events.

A scene from the 2022 Summit League tournament. KELOLAND News

“When you’re talking sports you’re talking everything from youth through Summit League and beyond. Anything sports-related is the sports market regardless of the age of participants or the number of participants,” said Teri Schmidt, the executive director of Experience Sioux Falls.

In Sioux Falls, 30 sports events in 2021 generated a $17 million economic impact, Schmidt said. The dollar amount is just for events Experience Sioux Falls was involved in.

Schmidt defines involvement as groups that contacted Experience Sioux Falls for help in securing hotel rooms, facilities and the like.

In 2022 alone, six sports events in Sioux Falls have generated $4.6 million in economic impact, Schmidt said.

The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is charged with recruiting and developing sports events in the city. Lee said the organization has been successful at securing a number of events including NCAA tournaments such as the 2020 Division II men’s wrestling championships which were eventually canceled because of COVID.

A more familiar event is the annual Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournament. The Division I tournament has about a $5 million economic impact in the city, Lee said.

“Our annual Sioux Falls Marathon had a $450,000 impact in 2019,” Lee said.

How do we know its millions in economic impact?

Weekends and summer weeks and weeks are busy with sports events that draw players and fans from several state region and across the nation.

One example is the annual Dakota Alliance Mother’s Day weekend league soccer tournament which typically draws 180 to about 220 teams each year from a several state area, said Frank Gurnick, the director of operations for Dakota Alliance, a non-profit soccer organization in Sioux Falls.

Lee said teams and fans participating in sports events stay in hotels, eat in restaurants and spend money elsewhere in the city.

(Getty Images)

Schmidt said spending also includes youth teams and families who may go to a movie or visit the zoo while in Sioux Falls.

Adding up the millions in economic impact includes using an international formula, Schmidt said.

Experience Sioux works with Destinations International. The organization has a formula to calculate the impact of sports events.

“We plug in the numbers we know are factual,” Schmidt said. The numbers include the average daily hotel stay, the average lunch price, average dinner price and similar.

There are also revenue models for events such as NCAA tournaments.

“There is a revenue model for any event,” Lee said. “There has to be some sort of financial gain to host an event.”

It wouldn’t make sense to recruit a sand/beach volleyball tournament to Sioux Falls but it would make sense to again recruit the NCAA Division I men’s regional hockey tournament, Lee said.

In short, each dollar spent by a fan or team has an impact on the city and on the event itself.

Why do events come to Sioux Falls?

Sports events come to Sioux Falls in part because they’ve been asked.

Lee will be in Indiana this week pitching Sioux Falls as a host site for various NCAA events.

The sports authority has already secured the Division I men’s hockey regional tournament and the Division II women’s volleyball championship in 2024. Two years later, it’s the Division II wrestling championship and the DI men’s regional hockey.

Experience Sioux Falls has a staff member who works solely in sports marketing. The manager “does nothing but search the country for sporting events that can come to Sioux Falls.”

“It’s very focused marketing,” Schmidt said.

Staff visits trade shows to pitch Sioux Falls and studies industry publications to learn more about possible fits for the city, she said.

With any possible investment in a sports event “you have to ask yourself what will the return be,” Schmidt said.

The 2019 NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament at the Pentagon. KELOLAND photo

Partnerships are a big reason why Dakota Alliance can operate programs for Sioux Falls and area players as well as drawing other events, Gurnick said.

Dakota Alliance works with Experience Sioux Falls to make a pitch for the city has a host site for tournaments, Gurnick said. “They help us put together the bid,” Gurnick said.

But there are also the day-to-day partnerships with Sanford and the city that are important to programs, facilities and any possible tourneys, he said.

For example, Sanford donates to Dakota Alliance to help offset program costs, Gurnick said.

The city recently needed 21 new soccer goal posts so it paid for half the cost while Dakota Alliance paid for the other half, Gurnick said.

The support is critical but so is the overall community support that makes a positive impression on teams, players and fans, Gurnick said.

When Dakota Alliance has an event or tournament, “in our community we have found, and I expect this is true for other sports, that our community embraces those type of events,” Gurnick said.

Having impressive sports facilities also helps.

“Our venues are incredible…,” Lee said.

The Sanford Pentagon and PREMIER Center are gems.

“I describe them as NBA venues,” Lee said.

Those are just two facilities in the city.

Schmidt said local universities have also improved sports facilities and so has the city and other partners.

Over roughly 20 years, Schmidt has watched Yankton Trail soccer fields and other sites improve and added to the sports landscape in Sioux Falls.

The newest facility is the 18 artificial turf multi-use sports fields at the Sanford Sports Complex near the Pentagon.

“It’s a crown jewel,” Gurnick said of the new fields.

The new fields will be used by youth soccer, football, lacrosse and other sports, Gurnick said.

Each investment in sports facilities benefits the city but also the youth and residents who live here, Schmidt said. Youth and adults play on the fields and in facilities, she said. And events that are held in facilities add to the quality of life in Sioux Falls, she said.

Gurnick said Dakota Alliance has tournaments because they generate revenue for the overall program but also because “we feel as if it’s a way to contribute to the community.”

Like Lee, Dakota Alliance is working right now to secure another event for the city.