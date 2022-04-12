SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — POET Bioprocessing, an ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa is hosting President Joe Biden Tuesday afternoon, as announces a roll-back on regulations surrounding summer sales of E15 ethanol fuel.

In a news release, POET, the world’s largest biofuel producer, announced that Biden would be lifting what they call an ‘outdated’ restriction on summertime sales of E15 fuel, which is a fuel blend of 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, and which can often be found at anywhere between 10-70 cents per gallon cheaper than E10 the standard ‘regular’ fuel found across the nation.

Senator John Thune (R-SD) also touted the decision in a release, saying “The president is right to take this step, and I will continue to press for biofuels to play a significant role in a truly all-of-the-above energy strategy that can restore American energy independence.” Thune in the past had joined Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth in calling for this change in policy.

Prior to Biden’s announcement, E15 could not be sold from June 1 – September 15 due to concerns regarding increased amounts of ground level ozone and smog emitted by vehicles burning E15.

During the announcement, Biden talked about the importance of biofuel, saying that it will give farmers peace of mind, knowing that there is already a buyer out there for their crops, and that increasing sales of E15 will help reduce America’s dependence on foreign oil.

In their release, POET’s Founder and CEO Jeff Broin calls E15 an “immediate fix” at the fuel pump for America.

This opinion was also reflected in a phone conversation KELOLAND News had with POET VP of Corporate Affairs, Doug Berven.

“The savings are immediate,” said Berven. “Those that are offering E15 are seeing the savings right away — this is an immediate solution.”

But with only around 2,300 stations in the entire U.S. carrying E15, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE), those savings are not immediate for many who don’t live near a station which carries it. As a matter of fact, these 2,300 stations account for just around 1.5% of all gas stations in the U.S.

In his speech Tuesday, Biden appeared to recognize this was the case, mentioning that there are only a few thousand stations that carry E15, but also announcing a pledge to spend $100 million in developing E15 infrastructure in the U.S.

Berven blames opposition from the oil and gas industry as part of the reason E15 has not been more widely available.

“The more bioethanol we sell, the less gasoline we sell,” Biden said. “We are taking market share from the most powerful political force on the planet — while most of the stations aren’t owned by these companies, they are franchised by these companies.”

Another reason Berven cites for the narrow availability of E15 is the lack of desire for stations to devote space to a fuel they cannot sell for a quarter of the year. He reasons that with the restriction on sales lifted, growth in the industry will be exponential.

One common criticism levelled at an increase of E15 is that it will pull grain out of the U.S. food supply, leading to a crisis. Berven says this is untrue.

“The U.S. produces somewhere between 14 and 15 billion bushels of corn on an annual basis,” Berven said, estimating that about 30% of it goes to ethanol production. “But it’s important to understand that the bioethanol production process does not consume that corn. It transfers the starch of that corn into ethanol — all the protein, the oil, the fiber, goes right back into those markets that corn is typically grown for [such as] livestock feed.”