SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long discussion about the importance of 911 dispatchers didn’t stop a group of lawmakers from stopping a bill aimed at giving the first responders equal retirement benefits to police officers and firefighters.

House Bill 1291 would have made 911 telecommunicators Class B members of the South Dakota Retirement System (SDRS). After nearly an hour and half of lawmaker discussion, as well as proponent and opponent testimony, the bill was sent to the 41st Legislative Day by a 9-3 vote, effectively stopping the bill from moving to the House floor.

In fiscal year 2021, SDRS paid $363 million in monthly benefits to retired South Dakota public employees. Class B retirement allows some early retirement options with unreduced benefits starting at age 55.

Rep. Rhonda Milstead (R-Hartford) was the prime sponsor of the bill and told lawmakers how 911 dispatch workers have to take immediate action without eyes on the scene. She called it a stressful job that many don’t retire from because of how stressful the job can be.

More than 10 people, including many longtime 911 dispatchers, testified how important dispatchers are for all first responders.

Kooper Caraway, President of South Dakota Federation of Labor, said fewer than 2% of people who work at 911 dispatch end up staying long enough to retire in South Dakota.

One longtime dispatcher said her husband and family supported her enough to help her retire after 30 years. But she emphasized she couldn’t talk with her family about what happened at work.

The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association also supported the bill.

Opponent testimony focused on protecting the SDRS and the process to make changes through the SDRS Board of Trustees.

James Johns, a Captain with Rapid City Police Department who serves on the SDRS board, called the SDRS the “crown jewel” in South Dakota. He said 911 telecommunicators do crucial work, but highlighted SDRS current policy gives Class B membership earlier retirement benefits for jobs with extra risk.

“We are not questioning the value of these positions,” Johns said.

Johns cited gaming officers recently joined Class B retirement after going through the process with SDRS.

Matt Clark, State Investment Officer and SDRS board member, said Class B benefits are more dependent on investment returns because they get benefits longer.

He said it is understandable why more groups want to be Class B, but suggested if turnover with 911 dispatch is the problem, he suggested better pay. He said if job stress is the reason, employers should offer more tools to address that.

Clark said stress is a personal thing. Asked the legislature to consider stress as a requirement for Class B.

Jim Terwilliger, Department of Revenue Secretary, said South Dakota is a shining star because of the SDRS. He said that’s because of discipline.

Rep. Will Mortenson (R-Pierre) brought the motion to kill the bill and called it “his most difficult motion this year.” Mortenson said 911 dispatchers are carrying a heavy burden for the state of South Dakota, but he stressed the importance of maintaining the high standards of the SDRS.

Rep. Chris Johnson (R-Rapid City) seconded Mortenson’s motion and added the bill would set a bad precedent for other SDRS cases.

Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) called for 911 dispatch workers to document the process of applying for Class B retirement with the SDRS and possibly bring the issue back next year if talks fail.

Rep. Doug Barthel (R-Sioux Falls) said SDRS should allow 911 dispatch Class B retirement.

Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) said 911 dispatchers are first responders and the SDRS system is set up wrong. He said he didn’t see any numbers on how adding 911 dispatchers would impact SDRS.