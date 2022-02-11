SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Americans are expected to bet an estimated $7.61 billion on this year’s Super Bowl, up $3.33 billion or 78% from last year, according to the American Gaming Association.

And South Dakota will get a share of those bets as the state started sports gambling at specific venues in Deadwood on Sept. 9. The bets must be placed in person.

The NFL has been popular with gamblers.

“The highest month we’ve had was about $800,000 (in NFL bets),” said Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

“We think that February betting will be bigger than that,” Rodman said.

There are two NFL games in February, the pro bowl and Super Bowl.

Betting on the NFL generated about $200,000 in bets in the first 22 days. That amount increased to about $455,000 in October, the first full month.

In December, $346,335.15 was bet on the NFL.

Betting on the Super Bowl will include more than just betting on the winner of the game.

“At the first of the year we expanded ways you can wager on the game,” Rodman said. “There are a lot more options.”

Individuals can place bets before and during the game on items such as the first half and quarter scores, the first team to score 10 or 20 points and similar. Bets can be placed on how individual players will perform.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is a favorite to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl. As of Feb. 10, the odds were -190 for Kupp, according to MarketWatch. To win $100 on Kupp, you’d need to bet $190. But, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd is at +275, so if you bet $100 on Boyd to score, you’d win $275 if he does. Often people will bet on multiple options which can include a minus such as -190.

Here’s a Sports Illustrated example of a bet builder parlay for the Super Bowl involving Rams player Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp. The parlay is Akers 10+ Rec Yards + Kupp 100+ Rec Yards: +150. So, a bet links those two possibilities and the odds.

CBS Sports has another example. Individuals can bet on which player will be named the Most Valuable Player of a Game. A bettor placed $1,000 on Bengals kicker Evan McPherson to win MVP at 100 to 1 odds. The odds are not in McPherson’s favor because it’s not often a kicker wins Super Bowl MVP. McPherson does win MVP, the better will get $100,000 on the $1,000 bet.

“There’s all kinds of things you can wager on,” Rodman said. “It keeps the interest of folks watching the game because there are (betting) options throughout the game.”

Rodman said venues in Deadwood have indicated a good response to the Super Bowl. “Every seat is gonna be filled. Expectations are high,” he said.

This year’s match-up between the Rams and Bengals has heightened the interest, Rodman said.

“That’s added to the excitement,” Rodman said.

The Bengals haven’t been to a Super Bowl since 1988. The Rams lost to New England 13-3 in the 2019 Super Bowl.

Super Bowls from 2015 on have frequently included the New England Patriots. In 2020, the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco but lost to Tampa Bay in 2021.

According to the American Gaming Association on Feb. 8, 55% of bettors plan to wager on the Los Angeles Rams compared to 45% on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although 18.2 million Americans plan to do traditional betting, 18.5 million plan to bet with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest, according to the American Gaming Association. The 18.2 million who plan to do traditional betting is a 78% increase.