“Best in the Midwest”: Two South Dakota attractions honored as top locations in the Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Both Wall Drug and Badlands National Park are featured in Midwest Living magazine’s “Best of the Midwest” 2021 list.

These locations were both included in the movie “Nomadland,” which earned a Golden Globe for best drama.

Badlands National Park was named “Best National Park” in the Midwest. The Badlands include ancient buttes, pinnacles and canyons and the 39-mile Badlands Loop Road, which offers an overview and provide visitors with an opportunity to possibly see wildlife.

Wall Drug was name “Best Photo Opportunity.” This attraction off of Interstate 90 offers multiple photo locations including the giant Jackalope, miniature Mount Rushmore, the roaring T-Rex and the café featuring the famous Wall Drug donuts.

“It is an honor for South Dakota to be recognized by the well-known and respected Midwest Living magazine,” Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, said in a news release. “Wall Drug and Badlands National Park are two of South Dakota’s greatest places, and beloved by tourists and locals alike.”

The “Best of the Midwest” will be featured in the magazines March/April edition, as well as a special “Best of the Midwest” edition set to go on sale April 30, 2021.