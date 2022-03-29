SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The left hand side of the Sioux Falls city election ballot contains the names of candidates for mayor and council. But what’s all the wording on the right hand side?

The two charter amendments are called Charter Amendment A and Charter Amendment B. One determines how much the mayor and council members are paid. The other determines who can fire the city attorney.

Right now, only the mayor can initiate the termination of the city attorney. The mayor can initiate but still needs the majority of the city council to approve.

Council members Rick Kiley and Greg Neitzert said Charter Amendment B would allow the city council to initiate the termination of a city attorney. The mayor would still have the ability to initiate.

No one wants to fire the city attorney, Neitzert said, the amendment addresses any future possibilities.

The city attorney is the chief legal advisor to the council and the mayor, Neitzert said.

If the council has the ability to initiate termination, it helps to ensure that there is balance in the city attorney’s representation, Neitzert said.

“You don’t want the city attorney to be (only) carrying the mayor’s water and not be responsive to us (council),” Neitzert said.

“I sponsored Amendment B to recognize the city attorney’s crucial role with the city council, and provide it the authority to remove the city attorney with a supermajority (6) of its members,” Kiley said in an email response to questions.

TenHaken also said the city attorney works for both branches of city government.

The existing charter allows for participation from both branches in any termination process, TenHaken said in an email response to questions.

“The current charter provides for this balance by involving the mayor and council in a termination decision, which allows for candid, independent advice to both,” TenHaken said. “Changing the charter to give the city council the ability to terminate the city attorney at any time is not in the city’s best interests.”

Neitzert said Charter Amendment B would also further support the city attorney’s understanding that the role is accountable to the mayor and the council.

Neitzert and Kiley said they both support Amendment B.

With the amendment on the ballot, voters can determine how the city handles the termination process for any city attorney.

Voters can also decide if the salaries of the mayor and council should be increased.

Charter Amendment A calls for re-setting the base salary for each, said city attorney Stacy Kooistra.

If the amendment is passed, the mayor’s salary would be $165,000 a year. The council would be set at $24,750 a year.

Right now the mayor’s salary is $137,800 and the council salary is $20,670.

Kooistra said such amendments or issues appear on the election ballot in three ways.

One way is through a charter commission that would be appointed by the city. The commission would recommend amendments.

The second way is through a petition from the voters in the city.

The third way is through the ordinance process in the city council. Charter Amendments A and B came through the ordinance process, Kooistra said.

The city council must approve placing the proposed amendment on the ballot.

Neitzert said while the council approves placing a proposed amendment on the ballot, it does not mean that all council members approve of the amendment. Council members may not agree with the amendment but believe the residents should vote on it, he said.

