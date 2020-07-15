 

Avera

Beresford legion hosts Vermillion in Game of the Week

KELOLAND.com Original

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a legion baseball game between Vermillion and Beresford.

The sixteenth game to air on KELOLAND.com this summer will feature a pair of teams who have already crossed paths three times this season.

The two teams met on June 8 to open the season for Vermillion Post 1. Vermillion picked up a 14-3 win in game one of a doubleheader, but then fell 3-2 in game two.

The third time they met was on July 2, where Vermillion edged Beresford 6-3.

Beresford will look to even the season series tonight with a win, while Vermillion will be searching for their 12th win in their last 13 games.

The game will start around 7:30 and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game below:

Game Of The Week

You can learn more about the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream process by clicking on the story below:

Behind the scenes of the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests