Beresford legion hosts Vermillion in Game of the Week

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week will feature a legion baseball game between Vermillion and Beresford.

Got another great @KELOSports game of the week! Tune in tonight!! https://t.co/4W8Qfq4cXw — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) July 15, 2020

The sixteenth game to air on KELOLAND.com this summer will feature a pair of teams who have already crossed paths three times this season.

The two teams met on June 8 to open the season for Vermillion Post 1. Vermillion picked up a 14-3 win in game one of a doubleheader, but then fell 3-2 in game two.

The third time they met was on July 2, where Vermillion edged Beresford 6-3.

Beresford will look to even the season series tonight with a win, while Vermillion will be searching for their 12th win in their last 13 games.

The game will start around 7:30 and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

You can watch the game below:

