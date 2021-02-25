Beresford FFA chapter celebrates National FFA week with a “Tractorcade”

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — On Thursday, students from Beresford High School participated in a school-wide “Bring Your Tractor to School Day”, organized by their FFA chapter. The students not only drove their tractors to school, but they also participated in the “Tractorcade” where they drove their tractors past the elementary school, through the local daycare parking lot, past John Deere and then conclude with having lunch together.

Bridget Twedt, Beresford’s FFA advisor and 7-12 agricultural education teacher said this event has taken place every year during her seven years at Beresford. She said this year it has been her favorite part of the week.

“It’s been a great opportunity for the kids to show off some of their equipment that they use on the farm,” Twedt said.

Twedt said that it was not just FFA members participating: there were a handful of other kids that have brought 4-wheelers, motorcycles and dirt bikes.

Blake Jensen, a Beresford FFA member, brought his 9100 John Deere tractor to school today because it was his “biggest one.”

Jensen said it is important for producers to connect with consumers who are not in the agricultural field so that they understand what is going on with farmers and everything they do.

Tate Johnson, treasurer for the chapter, drove his John Deere 8285 R to school today. He said that Drive Your Tractor to School day was his favorite part of National FFA Week.

“FFA has been a big deal for me,” Johnson said. “It’s made me get a lot of relationships and a lot of friends that I guess I wouldn’t have met before FFA.”

Becca Tiedeman, president of Beresford FFA, said that being in FFA has played a huge role in her life. She said her favorite part about FFA is the people.

“Definitely the people,” Tiedeman said. “I love hanging out with friends and getting out of school is fun too.”

Although she does not plan on staying in the agriculture industry after graduation, she said that if it wasn’t for FFA she wouldn’t have confidence and the leadership skills that she has now that will help her enter the medical field.

The chapter has done other events to celebrate throughout the week, including Pass-A-Lamb, where students took a live lamb throughout different businesses in town, the businesses gave a donation to the chapter and then sent the lamb on to the next business. They were able to visit around 15 different businesses and raised money to give back to the community, said Twedt.

Wednesday they hosted a drive-through pancake feed, instead of having them in the shop like they normally would, Twedt said.

Beresford FFA consists of 70 members. On Wednesday, 51 of those members dressed in official FFA dress to school.

Friday, the students will have “Farm Truck Friday” where they will bring their dirty farm trucks to school for a contest.