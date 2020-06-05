Beresford edges Lennox in extra innings

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO)– The American Legion National Headquarters canceled the legion season for 2020, but that didn’t stop local teams from playing ‘legion’ aged baseball.

Beresford-Irene/Wakonda-Alcester/Hudson-Canton entered Thursday night’s contest after earning a 14-4 win over Colton on Wednesday night. Lennox began their title defense following last year’s legion state championship.

After a scoreless first inning from both teams, Beresford put together a three run, two out rally to grab a 3-0 lead.

Beresford hit back to back singles followed two wild pitches to score their first two runs. The third run scored when Logan Serek got caught in a rundown, allowing Jack Bickett to score.

After a scoreless third inning, Bickett would add on to Beresford’s lead with an RBI single into centerfield. That was one of his two hits for the game, giving his team a 4-0 lead.

Lennox loaded the bases in the home half of the fourth inning for their lead off hitter Ray Williams.

Following a swing and a miss, Williams would dump a single into shallow centerfield, allowing Brandon Fodness and Brandon Otte to score, cutting Beresford’s lead to 5-2.

Beresford would add another run in the top of the fifth inning when an RBI ground out scored Payton Borah.

Beresford led 5-1 heading into the sixth inning.

After a scoreless sixth, Lennox came to bat in the seventh needing three runs to keep the game alive.

After a lead off ground out, Lennox’s Brock Anderson connected on the game’s longest hit with a solo homerun to left field.

A walk and two errors would put runners on second and third and score Camden Wulf. Lennox had cut the Beresford lead to 5-4.

Brandon Otte would ground out to short for out number two but that would score Brendon Hone and tie the game at 5 after seven innings.

Which meant they were headed to extra innings.

A lead off walk would put a runner on for Beresford in the eighth inning.

A pair of strikeouts would be followed by a single and a hit by pitch, loading the bases with two outs. Izaak Reed would score the go ahead run on a wild pitch.

Lennox loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, but Reed would get a strikeout to end the game.

Beresford held off Lennox’s late game comeback to earn a 6-5 win.

Beresford (2-0) was led by Jack Bickett who finished the game with two singles, a walk, and a run batted in.

Josh Limmer, Payton Borah, Zach Richardson, Alex Docken, Brad Christensen and Logan Serek each collected a hit for Beresford.

Beresford’s Izaak Reed earned the win in relief as he pitched 1.2 innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and two walks. Reed also struck out two batters.

The four Beresford pitchers (Reed, Richardson, Christensen, and Hayden Wilson) combined to allow five runs (three earned) on seven hits, twelve walks while striking out 9 batters.

Lennox (0-1) was led by Mason Miller and Camden Wulf who each collected two hits. Ray Williams, Brock Anderson (HR), and Brendon Hone each had one hit.

Lennox’s Camden Wulf took the loss. Wulf pitched two innings in relief allowing one run on a hit and a walk. Wulf also struck out five batters.

Lennox pitcher combined for six runs (five earned) on five walks and seven hits, while striking out 15 Beresford hitters.

Box Score:

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Runs Hits Errors LOB Beresford 0 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 6 7 2 7 Lennox 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 0 5 7 1 17 LOB- Runners Left on Base

Beresford’s next game is on Monday, June 8 as they will host Vermillion.

Lennox will host Elk-Point Jefferson on Wednesday, June 10 in their next game.