Beresford and Vermillion pick up first round wins in Region 4 tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Beresford and Vermillion earned a win in their first round games of the 2020 Region 4 VFW tournament.

After four games on Monday, Vermillion and Dakota Valley find themselves in the semi finals, one game away from a state tournament berth.

Garretson and Beresford will play in an elimination game, after Garretson earned a 1-0 win over Elk Point-Jefferson in the first elimination game.

Updated Region 4 Bracket

In the first game, Beresford was led by Jack Bickett who pitched a complete game shutout on just 91 pitches. He also struck out five batters and only allowed six hits.

Beau Vangelder led the Beresford offense as he went 2-3 with a single, a double, a walk, and two runs scored.

Beresford scored three runs in the fifth inning which led them to a 5-0 win.

Watch the full game between Vermillion and Garretson above

The second game featured Vermillion and Garretson as the two teams put together a highly competitive game.

Garretson took a 5-3 lead in the third and it would’ve been more runs, but Vermillion’s Charlie Ward robbed a hit away from Garretson.

In the sixth inning, Vermillion trailed by one until Connor Saunders delivered a two RBI single to take a 7-6 lead. Verm would add two more and lead 9-6 after six innings.

In the seventh inning, Garretson was down to their final out when Cole Skadsen drove a double into the gap, scoring two runs and tying the game at 9.

That tie game didn’t last long as Vermillion loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and then earned a walk-off win with a sac fly to centerfield.

Vermillion would earn a 10-9 win and advance to the semi-finals.

Click the video player below to watch the highlights of Monday’s contest: