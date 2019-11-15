Behind the scenes of our KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Specials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our Winter Doppler Special airs on November 18 this year. KELOLAND’s meteorologists will give their predictions and look back at this year’s weather.

But what goes into the making of our Doppler specials? Each of our meteorologists tell us about how the various parts all come together for one of our most anticipated specials.

Like Meteorologist Scot Mundt’s snowfall forecast.

“As far as the way I come up with my winter prediction, it’s like a magician giving away secrets. I can’t do that. But I do look at global patterns. What’s been going on over the past several months. What the computer models are thinking what may happen going over the next several months and I try to correlate that with years past. And the good thing about this now is I just made a quick change, just this week, on the winter prediction from some new data that I saw. So, my experience being here for so many years hopefully will help in my winter prediction this year,” Mundt said.

