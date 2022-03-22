VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — As the University of South Dakota Coyote women race up and down the basketball court breaking brackets in the NCAA Tournament, you can find photographers Molly Sheppard and Madisen Martinez courtside, snapping thousands of photos to be immediately shared with Coyote Nation.

“My role is basically just to story tell about the whole weekend,” Sheppard told KELOLAND News after returning from Waco, Texas, on Tuesday. “They’re focusing on other things in the moment, so my job is making sure those memories are captured as they happened.”

That includes capturing memories for fans who are watching from home, cheering on the Coyote women.

Sheppard isn’t normally a photographer for the team but rather a wedding photographer of her own business, Molly Sheppard Photo. Her foray into photography began on the sidelines in high school and later in college at the University of South Dakota (USD) where she photographed sports for the school newspaper, The Volante.

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

These days, Sheppard works as a freelance photographer with the university, photographing the football, volleyball, and track teams in the postseason in national tournaments and games. This past weekend in Waco was her first experience in the NCAA basketball world. Despite two-seed Baylor hosting the second game of the tournament, Sheppard said the crowd of 100 Coyote fans rivaled the Baylor fans in noise and enthusiasm.

“It was such a rush; it was so fun. The energy in that gym was so fantastic,” Sheppard said of the atmosphere of the Ferrell Center.

While Sheppard shoots photos for the games during the NCAA tournament, USD women’s basketball content creator Madisen Martinez is capturing short videos during the games. That includes making TikToks, Instagram reels and other short digital content Martinez says engages fans who can’t be at the game.

Sheppard says it’s nice to have another woman on the court with her because that’s not always the case when photographing collegiate athletics, which she says can be a very male-dominated industry, for both photography and videography.

“Most of the time when I’m sitting down there, there’s going to be nine other guys and me as a girl,” Sheppard said. “Sometimes it can get frustrating, like they don’t think I know as much, or I don’t have as nice of equipment… Sexist things can sometimes come up.”

Martinez says being the only woman on the sidelines is not something she’s paid much attention to because she’s used to being the only woman. In Sheppard’s experience, the sidelines can sometimes be filled with condescension and lacking in support for the women photographing the games. Despite that past experience, Sheppard said she was surprised by how welcoming and equitable the Baylor and Ole Miss photographers were during the tournament over the weekend.

“Most of the time, it’s a boys club it feels like,” Sheppard said.

It’s not just on the sidelines that Sheppard noticed more equality during the NCAA Tournament. Following controversy during the 2021 tournament when players documented the inequality in food, gym equipment, and coverage of the women’s tournament versus the men’s, the NCAA has stepped up and made noticeable changes for the women this year. While this is Sheppard’s first NCAA women’s basketball tournament, she said even she has been impressed by the amount of attention and quality of amenities for the teams.

“That seems to be way more equal this year,” Sheppard said. “Even the girls were commenting on like, ‘Oh, we got more,’ or like, ‘This is just like what the guys got. This is cool, like we’re being treated equally.’”

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

Photo courtesy Molly Sheppard

As a USD alumna, the NCAA tournament experience is extra special for Sheppard who usually cheers the women on from back home in Vermillion. Sheppard also gets to share the experience of the tournament with her husband, who is the director of ticket operations for USD athletics.

“I have so much Coyote pride; I’m a huge Yote fan,” Sheppard said. “It’s just been so fun and so exciting to see our university get some national feedback… People are finally seeing us.”

According to Martinez, who creates content for the team year-round, the fans back home are also thankful for the photos, videos and graphics on social media and comment on feeling as if they are at the games through the social media posts.

“We have been getting a lot of engagement,” Martinez said. “From outside of just Vermillion and the local areas we’re seeing, ‘The South Dakota team… Who are they?’ So they’re checking us out. We’re getting more followers.”

Like Sheppard, Martinez is a USD alumna and describes the NCAA experience as ‘incredible.’

“Words fall short of the experience,” she said. “The girls are amazing and getting to see them, and like getting to know them off the court myself, just how genuine they are, just how amazing they are just beside just being basketball players that most people see or hear about.”

Martinez and Sheppard will be joining the team again this weekend as they head to Wichita, Kansas, to face 3-seed Michigan in the Sweet 16. As a freelance photographer, Sheppard says she’s thankful to be able to join the team on this journey, which isn’t always the case for photographers who are brought on for just a game or two.

“These girls are just so fantastic and they’re so fiery and fearless and it’s just so fun to watch,” Sheppard said.

Saturday’s match-up tips off at 5:30 p.m. KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower and KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter will be in Kansas with the Coyote women to bring you updates straight from the court.