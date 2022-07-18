SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When temperatures begin to creep toward triple digits, there’s a sweet way to cool down: Ice cream.

A heat advisory is in effect on Monday and while some may be flocking to pools, many are finding relief at B&G Milkyway on 69th Street and Louise Avenue.

“Well, the girls, we were talking about what we want to do for lunch and how hot it is. So, obviously none other than B&G was the option to come get some ice cream,” Mom of three, Kris Lee said.

The family of four enjoyed lunch on the patio with hot dogs, a peanut butter shake, and ice cream. For Lee, living close to the B&G means they bike, walk, and drive over frequently to have a treat. When asked what their favorite ice cream was at B&G all three girls had the same answer: Vanilla ice cream cones.

DiAnn Burwell, the owner of the 69th and Louise location, says that on days like this, there’s always a surge in guests looking to beat the heat with something sweet.

“They don’t want to deal with the heat that much, they want to go enjoy and then at night they’ll go home and have dinner and then it’s like, ‘what should we do now?’ And what’s the first thing you think of? Ice cream,” Burwell said.

Burwell has owned the location since 2008 and has watched the 69th and Louise intersection grow, bringing in regulars from both the residential and commercial growth of the area.

“But you know, it’s nice to see the regulars. You build a rapport, right? ” Burwell said. “You know, you watch the kids evolve and grow from little kids to like, high school… They come here, little ones, and they just simply keep coming back. They come back. I mean, I see kids going off to college.”

One of those kids is Kelsey Pickart who first started coming to the 69th Street location with Embe as a young child. Now, Pickart is in her 5th summer of working at B&G.

It’s a difficult job, involving memorizing dozens of recipes for various ice cream treats but Pickart loves being a part of the B&G team. She enjoys meeting people through the job and watching them enjoy their ice cream by taking pictures or even sometimes TikTok’s of their treats.

“I love it here. I am really sad that I’m gonna have to leave here at some point. But it’s just a lot of fun,” Pickart said.

B&G employee prepares a hot dog for a customer.

On these hot days, avalanches remain a popular cold treat among customers with over 30 flavors to choose from. And while many people prefer sweet treats, the 69th Street location has seen a growth in their hot food sales.

“I’m surprised how much hot food we sell in all honesty, because you know, there’s a lot of other little fast-food restaurants around here,” Burwell said.

June was a busy month for the 69th Street location but they see a steady stream of customers all summer, especially on the hotter days. Part of the reason they see a large number of visitors is due to it being one of two B&G locations that has an indoor lobby.

The lobby had temporarily closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but opened back up last summer. As Burwell pointed out, you can go through a drive-thru anywhere but what makes B&G locations special to Sioux Falls is the “mom-and-pop” feel of walking up to the window to order.

“The kids like it just because it’s the ambiance, it’s what it’s about. It’s the little kids, you know figuring out what kind of ice cream they want,” Burwell said. “That’s what the experience is. That’s the memories you have when you grow older.”

That ambiance seems to be working as B&G Milkyway continues to grow with eight locations across Tea, Harrisburg, and Sioux Falls.