SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another incident of avian flu was detected in a commercial turkey meat flock in Beadle County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The flu was detected in a flock of 75,800 birds on April 19. All the birds will be lost because those that didn’t die will be euthanized to protect other birds. Birds that get the flu can have a variety of symptoms including diarrhea, nasal discharge and swelling of body parts. Chickens and turkeys usually die quickly from the virus.

Before the April 19 case, the most recent case of bird flu was in a domestic flock of 570 pheasants in Spink County on March 22. The flu has been detected in 98 wild birds in South Dakota, according to the USDA. The state had its last case before March on Dec. 20 when 31,800 turkeys were lost in a commercial flock.

As of March 22, there is a total of 3.9 million birds in 62 affected commercial flocks and 15 affected backyard flocks in this outbreak in South Dakota, according to the USDA.