Beadle County COVID-19 task force is not influenced by new numbers

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Beadle County Unified COVID-19 Task Force says they still have a long ways to go, and that it’s still too early to tell if the mitigation efforts enacted are working.
Positive COVID-19 cases in Beadle County have maintained and people continue to recover.
In an email to KELOLAND News, the task force said, “These may be encouraging numbers for some, but we still need to maintain the mitigation efforts. The Beadle County COVID-19 Testing Facility is still averaging 4 to 5 tests per day, causing there to still be concern for spread of COVID-19.”
Those numbers does not include tests that have been collected by individual healthcare providers and sent to a commercial testing facilities. Beadle County has a COVID-19 Hotline you can call for any questions at (605) 353-6214. The call center is staffed with medical professionals.
The task force reminds everyone to contact your healthcare provider and inquire about testing if you are having symptoms. If you do not have a primary care physician, you can call the COVID-19 Hotline.