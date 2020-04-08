Beadle County COVID-19 task force is not influenced by new numbers

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. On Friday, April 3, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that eating alkaline foods will stave off the novel coronavirus, which has a pH level of 5.5 to 8.5. Donald Schaffner, extension specialist in food science at Rutgers University, told the AP. “The human body is designed to be really good at maintaining its pH. … the best way to keep from getting a virus is to stay away from people.” (NIAID-RML via AP)

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Beadle County Unified COVID-19 Task Force says they still have a long ways to go, and that it’s still too early to tell if the mitigation efforts enacted are working.

Positive COVID-19 cases in Beadle County have maintained and people continue to recover.

In an email to KELOLAND News, the task force said, “These may be encouraging numbers for some, but we still need to maintain the mitigation efforts. The Beadle County COVID-19 Testing Facility is still averaging 4 to 5 tests per day, causing there to still be concern for spread of COVID-19.”

Those numbers does not include tests that have been collected by individual healthcare providers and sent to a commercial testing facilities. Beadle County has a COVID-19 Hotline you can call for any questions at (605) 353-6214. The call center is staffed with medical professionals.

The task force reminds everyone to contact your healthcare provider and inquire about testing if you are having symptoms. If you do not have a primary care physician, you can call the COVID-19 Hotline.