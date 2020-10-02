Bats hang around, including in trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bat hanging in the attic or in a room of the house can be an annoyance, and possibly dangerous, but there’s more to bats than that.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said a colony of 150 big brown bats can protect farmer’s fields from 33 million rootworms or more each summer. And the little brown bat “can catch more than 1,200 mosquitoes-sized insects in one hour,” the USDA said.

One of the dangers from a bat is exposure to rabies but that’s not common.

From 2009 to 2018 only 42 rabid bats were detected in the state, according to Department of Health data shared by Animal Control Sioux Falls Animal Control had only one bat test positive for rabies last year. Fifteen percent of the 632 bat calls resulted in rabies testing.

The big brown bat and little brown bat are two of the two most common bat species in Sioux Falls, said the city’s animal control supervisor Julie DeJong.

Neither are endangered, according to protected or endangered lists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department.

The northern long eared bat is a federally listed threatened mammal that lives in South Dakota, according to the GFP’s threatened and endangered species list.

Charlene Bessken of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the northern long eared bat can be found “anywhere across the state.”

While they are typically a tree roosting bat, they can be find in roof peaks and similar spots during the summer, Bessken said.

Little brown bats choose buildings, caves, trees, rocks, and woodpiles as roost sites, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Trees are not their sole roosting spot for large brown bats, according to the NWF. “Maternity colonies are often found beneath loose bark and in hollows of bald cypress, beech, oak, and pine trees,” the NWF said on its website.

Because bats will roost in trees and their pups may be found under bark, Bessken said the USFWS recommends that people do not trim trees in June or July as that’s peak time for pups in trees.

Although the Animal Control department in Sioux Falls has already to more calls this year, 626, than last year, the USFWS said the bat population is declining across the globe.

According to various wildlife agencies and research, bats are increasingly losing their habitat and are misunderstood by the public.

The USFWS and National Park Service said bats play a key role in the pollination of plants such as peaches, cloves, and bananas. They also save an estimated more than $1 billion a year in crop damage.

And while those bats may hang around in an attic or tree during the summer in southeastern South Dakota, bats go west or south for the winter, Bessken said.

They go west or south to find a cave in which to hibernate, she said.

Little brown bats, for example, may migrate hundreds of miles to get from their summer habitats to (hibernation location), according to the NWF.

Animal Control has changed its classification of response to bat calls into priority which would include an exposure risk and non-priority for calls such as no exposure risk. For more on the classification change, click on this story.

For those who want to remove a bat from their home, Animal Control says to wear leather gloves and long sleeves. If there is more than one bat, experts are can be used to remove them.