Barefoot Classic raises awareness for Samaritan’s Feet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic is making its’ return to the Sanford Pentagon. The classic helps raise awareness for the Samaritan’s Feet organization.

“Samaritan’s Feet is an international, humanitarian organization that inspires hope in children and adults by providing shoes for a healthy and productive life,” Denise Blomberg said.

Samaritan’s Feet has had many giveaways through out the world as the organization has distributed more than 7 million pairs of shoes in 108 different countries.

“Shoes are such a vital part of being successful in school and sports and to give children and adults the overall dignity to succeed and so we distribute nothing but new shoes,” Blomberg said.

Samaritan’s Feet landed a partnership a few year’s ago to help spread awareness and begin the Barefoot classic.

“Sanford Health has been a partner of Samaritan’s Feet since 2015 and since that time, has donated over $1.5 million to support both our domestic and international efforts. What we’ve done through the feet of our barefoot coaches is, we’ve been able to show the public that there is a need right here, in our part of the country, that it’s not limited to people that we see in Africa and other countries,” Blomberg said

The Barefoot Classic features sixteen teams from South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota. According to the latest South Dakota Prep Media Basketball poll, two top ranked teams will be playing in this year’s classic as both the St. Thomas More boys and Sioux Falls Lincoln girls will be playing on Saturday.

“This is a world class facility, that is known for it’s excellence and promoting regional and national sports and for our organization to be able to be a part of a tournament that is local in nature, that has some amazing high school teams, both boys and girls coming into play, and offering those coaches an opportunity to engage and help us promote our platform, that’s just an incredible gift,” Blomberg said.

The 5th annual Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Classic will be held on December 14, at the Sanford Pentagon. The first tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. with games running all day until the final game at 9:00 p.m.

For more information on the Barefoot Classic, click here. Visit https://www.samaritansfeet.org/ to learn more about the Samaritan’s Feet organization.