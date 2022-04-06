SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The order names will be placed on the 2022 June primary election has been set.

The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office hosted a 30-minute long Facebook live video of the drawing marble process to determine which order names appear on voter’s ballots. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 7.

For the primary election, registered Republican voters will vote for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Governor and local races. You can see the ballot order listed on the candidate list on the Secretary of State’s website.

The ballot order statewide races for all registered Republican voters will be:

U.S. Senate

John R. Thune

Bruce Whalen

Mark Mowry

U.S. House

Dusty Johnson

Taffy Howard

Governor

Steven Haugaard

Kristi Noem

For registered Democratic and independent voters, there will only be a few local primaries for state House races in Sioux Falls-based Districts 11 and 15.

All voters, regardless of party registration, are still set to vote on Constitutional Amendment C, which aims to require any initiated measures or proposed constitutional amendments obligating the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five years must reach a 60-percent threshold.

Absentee voting will start on Friday, April 22 and the voter registration deadline for the primary election is May 23.

All voters applying for an absentee ballot or voting at a polling place on Election Day need to show an approved photo ID, including a state-issued driver’s license, state-issued student ID, U.S. passport or tribal ID.

If you do not have an approved photo ID while voting in-person absentee or at the polls, you may complete a personal identification affidavit and still vote a regular ballot. This affidavit may not be used as a substitute for the ID requirements for the absentee ballot application.