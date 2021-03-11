Balanced Washington attack leads to quarterfinal win over Rapid City Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Five Sioux Falls Washington players scored at least six points as the Warriors picked up a 53-27 win over Rapid City Central in the quarterfinal round of the class ‘AA’ girls state basketball tournament.

The Warrior defense led the way on Thursday as they allowed just two field goals and eight points in the first 16 minutes of the game.

“Rapid City likes to run a lot of high ball screen, from the video that we have seen and we just did our best to try and push them to one side of the floor so that they couldn’t use that ball screen,” Washington head coach Jamie Parish said. “It limits their options. They can’t go on both sides looking left and right.”

On the other side of the ball, the Warriors had some trouble finding their rhythm on offense, but the second quarter saw a change as Washington put up 18 points.

“They were definitely hogging in on Sydney (Schetnan) down in the post,” Washington senior Jaden Warner said. “It was tough, but we have to be smart and make the best shots when we can.”

“They were pushing us different ways and we had to adjust to that as well,” Washington senior Brielle Biteler said.

Washington was led by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda who scored a game high 11 points while collecting four rebounds.

“They (Rapid City) decided they were going to squeeze and try and take away Sydney and at first, our kids were a little bit rattled, trying to figure out what to do, but once we spread the floor and moved it around a little bit, then Brielle and Jaden hit some big shots,” Parish said.

Washington’s senior standout, Sydney Schetnan, finished the game with eight points. However her biggest impact may have been on the defensive side where she collected a game high nine rebounds.

“A lot of the things we can do defensively is because she can kind of protect the rim all by herself and we don’t have to provide help,” Parish said. “That lets our other kids stretch out our defense and pressure the basketball. We force those kids to drive right at her and be successful.”

Schetnan led the charge on the glass, but the Warriors were stellar on the boards as Washington grabbed 20 offensive rebounds and out rebounded the Cobblers 45-19 overall.

The Warriors will now move on to Friday night’s semifinal round where Washington will meet the winner of #4 O’Gorman and #5 Mitchell.