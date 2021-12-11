Back to the semis: SDSU’s near perfect second half leads to win over Villanova

VILLANOVA, PA (KELO) — SDSU scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to help them power past Villanova, 35-21 to advance to the FCS Semifinals.

This will be the Jackrabbits fourth trip to the semifinals in the past five seasons.

Villanova scored the final 14 points of the first half to build a 21-14 lead at halftime.

At that point, the SDSU passing offense and defense had struggled and that’s what allowed the Wildcats to build their lead.

The Jacks were outgained 157-59 in first half passing yards.

The discussions inside the SDSU locker room had to be positive and productive as they came out and looked 100% different on both sides of the ball.

The SDSU defense allowed zero points and just 176 yards of offense to Villanova in the second half, while forcing two turnovers.

Their offense turned it up a notch as well as the 605 Hogs (SDSU offense line) who were absolutely dominant.

The Jackrabbit offense went for 229 yards in the second half including a spark in both the passing and run game.

SDSU would score touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half, while mixing in three defensive stops to score 21 straight points.

The Jackrabbits leaned on their ground game, despite the loss of the Pierre Strong Jr. who left the game in the first half with an injury.

Despite that loss, the Jacks still rushed for 266 yards against a defense that allowed just 99 rushing yards per game.

Isaiah Davis led the way with 25 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.96 yards per carry on Saturday.

Freshman running back, Amar Johnson came in to spare Davis at times and he rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries.

The biggest adjustment at halftime came through the air. The Jackrabbits found a way to open up the pass game which went for nearly 100 yards in the half.

Chris Oladokun had an extremely efficient day as he was 11-19 for 152 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, which came via a Hail Mary to end the first half.

His main target all game was Jaxon Janke who had himself a night. He hauled in six catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith takes a deep shot and it is intercepted by Michael Griffin II.



With 4:43 to play in the game, that may be the dagger. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 11, 2021

The Jackrabbits forced two turnovers in the final five minutes of the game to salt away the win.

Covington fumbles for Villanova and Caleb Sanders recovers.



Dalys Beanum with a beautiful tackle to force the fumble. Jacks take over with 2:34 to play. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 11, 2021

SDSU have advanced to the semifinals with a 35-21 win over Villanova.

FINAL: @GoJacksFB 35 Villanova 21 @KELOSports



SDSU scored 21 unanswered to seal the win. They'll meet Sam Houston or Montana State in the semifinals. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 11, 2021

When the playoffs first started, there was talk of the return to Frisco. Could the Jackrabbits win four games, including three on the road to return to the FCS National Championship?

Well here they are, three games down and just one to go. They’ve got wins over the fourth and fifth best teams in the country.

SDSU will meet Montana State or Sam Houston in the FCS Semifinals next Saturday, December 18. The winner of that game will head to the FCS Championship which is set for Saturday, January 8.