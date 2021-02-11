Baby it’s cold outside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While there may love in the air for Valentine’s Day there is also a definite chill.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt said the temperature on Valentine’s Day could hit a record low. The record is -1F and the low could reach -3F for a new record.

The chill started before Valentine’s and it will linger for a while after.

But February has its extremes, Mundt said.

More than 100 years ago Sioux Falls hit a record low of -42F on Feb. 9, 1899, according the National Weather Service.

According to a Nov. 30, 2011, story in Smithsonian Magazine, when “liquid water is cooled below -42 degrees F, it crystallizes into ice too quickly for scientists to measure the temperature of the liquid.”

Mundt said the temperature hit 70F on one of the warmest February days in history.

February of 1905 was a month of extremes according to the National Oceanic and Atompheric Administration regional office in Aberdeen. A low of -22F was recorded on Feb. 13 and 10 days later on Feb. 23 it was 60F.

While Sioux Falls and South Dakota is in a February cold snap we’ve had this frigid February snaps before.

Eighteen of the 33 recorded coldest days in Sioux Falls since in 1893 of come in February. Five of them came in February of 1899.

The coldest days in 1899 were -30F on Feb. 6, -38F on Feb. 8, -42F on Feb. 9, -40F on Feb. 11, and -32F on Feb. 12.

Mundt said highs and lows have a lot to do with “trying to get out of winter and get into spring.”

If there is a lot of snow cover, that can help stall an Artic air mass.

If the ground is brown and dry, and if wind is added, the February sun can “easily heat up the dry ground,” Mundt said.

The area has also been cold in several day bunches before over the past 30 years.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls has recorded a three-day stretch of temperatures below -10F 29 times, according to KELOLAND Meteorologist Adam Rutt.