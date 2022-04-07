SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a 1 million turkeys have euthanized because of avian flu in South Dakota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The state has lost about 420,000 turkeys since April 1, according to the USDA. Those are commercial flocks or commercial breeder flocks at nine sites in eight different counties.

The birds are euthanized to stop the spread of avian flu.

The 420,000 euthanized since April 1 adds to roughly 800,000 turkeys already euthanized because of avian flu since March 5.

The USDA reported that 4 million turkeys were expected to be produced in South Dakota in 2021. According to the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association, there are an average of 5 million turkeys raised each year.

It is estimated that most, if not all, turkeys raised for commercial sales raised in South Dakota are raised in Hutterite Colony facilities.