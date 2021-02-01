Avera testing for new COVID variants in Sioux Falls while DOH, Sanford sending samples to CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota remains one of 18 states not reporting a variant strain of COVID-19.

During a media briefing Monday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 32 states have reported 467 cases of the UK variant known as B117. Meanwhile, two states are reporting a total of three cases of the South Africa variant called B1351 and one state is reporting one case of the Brazil variant known as P1.

As of Sunday, Minnesota and Wyoming are each reporting variant cases. Wyoming is reporting five cases of the B117 variant, while Minnesota is reporting 11 cases of the B117 variant and one case of the P1 variant.

In South Dakota, the Department of Health leads the search for the COVID-19 variants working with the CDC. The state lab sends some positive test samples for variant testing through the CDC.

Dr. David Basel, vice president of clinical quality with Avera Health, said Avera has started to check for variants each day in the Sioux Falls-based lab.

“They have what’s called a primer that is looking for the specific sequence of RNA that’s changed in the virus,” Dr. Basel told KELOLAND News.

Dr. Basel said variants are caught by testing and looking at genetic sequences for changes from the base genetic sequences. He also said variants are discovered when there’s widespread spread in a certain population and scientists take a closer look at the test results.

Sanford Health told KELOLAND News in a statement it is following guidance from the state health department and CDC when it comes to variant testing.

“Sanford Laboratories will not be developing a clinical test to report the presence or absence of COVID variants,” Sanford Health’s statement said. “We will take the direction of the department of health in each of the states that we operate in, and send testing to a reference laboratory or CDC if requested.”

KELOLAND News also reached out to Monument Health about testing for COVID-19 variants. We will update this story when we receive a response.

COVID-19 testing as a whole has decreased alongside the downward trend of new cases. Last week, South Dakota averaged 601 new tests per 100,000 persons which ranks 49th only behind Wyoming. Since the start of the pandemic, South Dakota has completed 877,016 total tests for 402,883 total persons.

Hear what Avera and Sanford doctors have to say what we know about the COVID-19 variants in a KELOLAND.com Original story coming later Monday afternoon.