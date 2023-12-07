SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is about on par with the national average when it comes to those getting the updated COVID-19 vaccination, according to Tiffany Peterson, Director of Infection Control for Avera.

“If you look at the vaccine data-tracker at the CDC — the Midwest isn’t terrible,” said Peterson. “We’re not as good as the northeast or northwest coast, but we’re much better than the south.”

Overall, the country isn’t doing great when it comes to updated vaccination rates.

“South Dakota is less than 20% vaccinated for the current 2023/2024 COVID shot,” said Peterson. “Our entire nation isn’t doing very well. Some of the top states are at 25-30%.”

Peterson speculated a bit on why this may be.

“As COVID has morphed and changed over time, I don’t know if people are just tired of it — a lot of people in public I hear talking about say, ‘Oh, it’s the common cold. Why would you vaccinate for it now? I’m not worried about myself.’ What we have to take into consideration is all the people around us,” Peterson said. “Not everybody has a healthy immune system.”

Vaccination, said Peterson, can shorten the time you’re sick if you catch COVID, lessen the symptoms and make it less likely for you spread it to others.

The current version of the vaccination has now been on the market for a handful of months, and Peterson says it is widely available in South Dakota. “You can walk into nearly any pharmacy and get a walk-in COVID vaccine,” she said.

COVID is currently circulating in the public, but Peterson says at this time we’re not seeing as many hospitalizations as we have in previous years. “We do still have some folks in the hospital,” she noted. “A couple on ventilators. Just because it’s not as severe for everyone doesn’t mean it’s not severe for some.”

One thing of note about the current strains of COVID that Peterson pointed out is how easily it spreads.

“The strains that are out there now are more infectious,” Peterson said. “They spread faster.”

Though we are now into December, Peterson says that by no means is it too late to get your updated COVID shot. “I would get it soon,” she said, though she also noted that there’s not really a point at which it will be too late in the season to get it either.

The last thing that Peterson wanted to advocate for was simple cough and hand hygiene. “Make sure if you’re coughing or sneezing that you’re using tissues to catch the fluids or coughing into your elbow,” she said. “Use hand sanitizer — wash your hands before you eat and after you use the restroom.”

Peterson also mentioned that masking, if you so choose, can help cut down on the spread of COVID, as well as other seasonal ills.