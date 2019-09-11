UPDATE: 8 injured from second confirmed tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera McKennan says they have multiple locations damaged by the tornado and severe storm that struck Sioux Falls late Tuesday night.

Officials from Avera say their staff followed emergency procedures and all of their patients are safe. One patient went into cardiac arrest during the severe weather and staff saved their life despite the extreme conditions.

Avera Sports Dome. Matt Holsen / KELOLAND News.

Avera Behavioral Health, the Avera Heart Hospital, the Avera Corporate office and several of their clinics were all damaged in the storm. The storm wrecked havoc on every floor of Avera Behavioral Health. More than 30 patients were taken to Avera McKennan; families looking for patients can call 605-322-8000.

Several clinics are closed due to the damage; you can see a list of those closures at Avera.org/closures. The Avera Sports Dome was destructed by the storm.

The National Weather Service confirmed a second EF2 tornado touched down by Avera causing the damage. This tornado resulted in eight injuries.

The two confirmed tornadoes were each on the ground for just a minute and for over half a mile.