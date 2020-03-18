Avera, Sanford officials to join Public Health Director at police briefing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken highlighted the latest on the COVID-19 concerns in Sioux Falls.

He addressed that the One Sioux Falls Fund is for people facing financial hardships due to COVID-19. The fund currently has $820,000. If you have questions about the fund or how you can apply for it, you can call the Helpline Center at 211.

TenHaken says city transit is still available throughout Sioux Falls. The public transit system does have seats blocked to keep people farther away from one another.

The mayor asks residents to continue to think of your neighbor. With schools closings and high risk people not being able to be out as often, lend a helping hand. He also says to think of small businesses. He further goes on to say that the city will not mandate the closure of businesses, but he’s asking they abide by the guidance both the city and the CDC has set in place.

Jill Franken says the latest person to test positive for COVID-19 in Minnehaha County was very proactive and self-quarantined before she was diagnosed.

Franken says the health board has approved a measure stating there are to be 10 people or less in city-owned or managed facilities.

Dr. Mike Elliot asks that if you receive your health care from Avera, call before you come in if you believe you have COVID-19. He also says if you have been tested to be aware that test results may take a few days to get back to patients.

Elliot says if you are sick to stay home, take care of yourself and drink plenty of fluids. He says it’s important to understand that symptoms vary from patient to patient. Elliot continues by saying, if you know you are in an at-risk population, you should be taking extra precautions during this pandemic.

The Avera Chief Medical Officer also reminded everyone of the symptoms:

Dr. Mike Wilde is the Sanford VP Medical Officer says both health care facilities have been working together diligently. He says there is a need for blood in the community. He says blood banks are needing donations and if you are not in the at risk groups and are healthy, please donate.

Wilde goes on to say that 80% of patients will have common cold type symptoms. He says 10% will need hospitalization. Five percent will need intensive care; he says this is the population that are high-risk.

He says the health care systems are ready, but also needs the public’s help. Wilde asks that you isolate yourself if you are sick and if you are healthy, donate blood.