Avera reflects on the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– COVID-19 was recognized as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020. One year later, Avera takes a step back to reflect on the effect that it has made.

“This milestone is a time to reflect,” Bob Sutton, President and CEO of Avera Health said in a news release. “We remember with sadness the people who have died due to this virus. We remember the financial and personal hardships that people have endured. Yet we also are mindful of the innovations that have taken place. We recognize the many people who have proven themselves to be heroes through their selfless service.”

Avera released statistical data related to COVID-19 care. They state that they experienced 5,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 5,000 people monitored and treated at home through Avera@Home’s Care Transitions program, 132,000 contacts via the Avera COVID-19 hotline, 307,000 COVID-19 tests and 49,000 people received at least one vaccine dose.

“It’s been just a whirlwind of changes in this last year and every day every week it bringing something new to the table that we’re having to adjust to and react to,” Dr. David Basel, Vice President of Clinical Quality for Avera Medical Group said. “As we reflect over the last year, probably the thing that comes to mind first is just the overall burden on individuals and families, whether that’s that they’ve lost someone to COVID, they’ve had jobs affected by COVID, they’ve had vacations affected by COVID, this has touched everybody in some fashion, a pretty impactful fashion.”

Basel said he could not be more proud of how Avera, the state and the rest of the region has reacted to the pandemic.

In order to “flatten the curve” last spring, Avera limited in-person clinic visits and transitioned to telemedicine, something they have been using for over 25 years. Avera’s virtual visits climbed quickly to an average of 1,000 visits per day. Since March 2020, Avera providers have had over 110,000 virtual visits.

At the start of the pandemic, Avera created their 24-hour COVID hotline. This hotline has given thousands of people a resource to understand and recognize COVID-19 symptoms, exposure, testing and vaccination. The hotline can be reaches at 1-877-AT-AVERA.

Avera@Home began a Care Transitions program specifically to treat and monitor COVID-19 patients who were at home. This resource prevented thousands of hospitalizations and kept hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, Sutton said.

“All these factors helped ensure that we were well prepared for this pandemic. So far, we have weathered through it well, providing high quality and timely care to our patients,” Sutton said. “We look forward to the innovative ways in which we will be able to serve patients in the future.”

From a morale standpoint among healthcare workers, it has been a little bit of a rollercoaster, Basel said.

Basel says throughout the pandemic, Avera has had an emphasis on trying to help their staff process and work through all the stress and anxiety they have had to endure during the pandemic.

The reopening is going to be just as painful in some aspects as the closing was, Basel said.

“This week now, we have had the CDC who has come out and kind of taken that first step of starting to say ‘because people are getting vaccinated, we are going to start allowing a few more things that we never allowed during the last year, we can allow vaccinated people to come together in small groups’ and so that’s just the first step. That’s what I think we’re going to see, we are going to see this slow step-wide process as more people get vaccinated, that we’re going to be able to do more things,” Basel said.

The hard part is that we are all, in human nature, going to want to push those boundaries and open up quickly, Basel said.

“We’re all tired of this and we just want to get back to normal and we want to do it immediately, but it’s going to have to be we start doing a few more things, look, stop and make sure that the rates aren’t rising again, okay we can open up a little bit more, we got a few more people vaccinated and that’s going to be a step-wide process that I think are going to be frustrating for patients sometimes, but we will get there,” Basel said.

They have had an overwhelming response from people wanting to get vaccinated, and it’s been great, Basel said.

Basel said he is optimistic looking toward the upcoming year. Pandemics typically have three big waves, and so far we have had two, he said. The question is are we going to experience a third wave, or are we able to get enough people vaccinated quickly that we can short circuit and not get that third wave. He thinks South Dakota has a good shot at doing that and begin slowly opening up, step-by-step.