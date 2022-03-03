SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More mental health resources will soon be available in Sioux Falls.

Avera announced Thursday its new four-story wing as part of Avera Behavioral Health Hospital will soon be operational and taking referrals starting March 14. The new wing adds 60,000 more square feet of space for treating psychiatric needs for kids and adults. It also adds 24/7 observation for observation care, youth addiction and partial hospitalization.

The expansion was announced in December 2020.

The expansion will give Avera Behavioral Health 146 inpatient beds plus eight addiction residential beds for young adults.

The Helmsley Charitable Trust donated $13 million in grant funding to join $28 million to make the funding possible. Avera says there were more than 700 other donors contributing $22 million in philanthropic support.

“For people in the Sioux Falls area who are in crisis, the Behavioral Health Urgent Care is a new ‘front door’ to mental health services,” Thomas Otten, Assistant Vice President for the Avera Behavioral Health Hospital, said in a news release.

Artwork on display in Avera Helmsley Behavior Health Center

Front desk area

Behavioral health center room

Room in new behavioral health center

Avera expects senior mental health care needs to increase

Both adult and youth addiction care services can be accessed by calling (605) 504-2222.

The Link triage center, a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sanford Health and Avera Health saw more than 2,300 “encounters” in the first year of operation.

During the center’s first six months, it handled 347 triages for withdrawal management and more than 1,500 for sobering.

During a COVID-19 news conference in January, doctors from both Avera and Sanford spoke about rising needs for more mental health resources and encouraged people to seek help if needed.