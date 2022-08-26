SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Minnehaha County are looking for a 36-year-old woman wanted for witness tampering.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for Cassandra Kay Grant.

According to court documents, Grant posted on Facebook on Monday “a picture of a female … who appears to be on a witness stand.” Grant’s post included threats with the text “fat funky bi*ch gunna get da business after dis done with #freemybd #ridinguntilwheelsfalloff.”

Authorities confirmed the witness testified in the Max Bolden trial on Monday.

Bolden was found guilty by a Minnehaha County jury Thursday afternoon. In October 2019, Bolden shot and killed 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III in downtown Sioux Falls. Bolden wasn’t arrested until March 2021 in Tennessee.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Authorities believe Bolden is the father to Grant’s daughter, according to the affidavit.

If you have any information regarding Grant, contact authorities at (605) 367-4268.