Augustana women’s basketball prepares for a new season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Augustana women’s basketball team wrapped up last season with a 22-11 record. The Vikings earned a trip to the NSIC quarterfinal round but fell to the Univeristy of Minnesota Duluth to end the season.

“I see a lot of potential, yeah we lost two big Seniors last year who were contributors and scorers, but I see a lot of talent and who’s playing and who has already been playing such as Hana Metoxen and I and Vishe’ Rabb and I just see a lot of potential for some big things,” Augustana Senior guard Abby Hora said.

The Vikings will return the majority of the team after losing only two Seniors a year ago.

“We have some really athletic guards and post, so I think if we can use that along with some of our length when we pressure people, I think we can get some other teams to play faster and hopefully create turnover opportunities and just additional scoring opportunities for ourselves,” Hora said.

“I would certainly say that I see them as one of our strengths and that’s true. We’ve got enough athleticism I think to create some offense with our defense,” Augustana Head Coach Dave Krauth said.

Augustana also returns Vishe’ Rabb who was Freshman of the year last season and is an NSIC preseason player to watch this year.

“Vishe’ is just that. She is very talented and very competitive and I think she has the opportunity to really build on her freshman of the year season. I’ll probably remind her that it doesn’t have to be scoring 20 points. She’s very athletic and can just do so many things,” Krauth said.

The Vikings will begin a new season on a new court as Augustana will play their conference games at the Sanford Pentagon.

“Our conference tournament is here and so the biggest games we’ve played have honestly been here and I think it just makes everybody step up their game a little bit. We’re all kind of pretty jacked when we come out of the locker room ready to play. So it’s a place where we come, just fired up,” Hora said.

“You’ve got a great facility, but you’ve got so many amenities and it’s almost the way the seating works, but it has some potential to create some atmosphere too,” Krauth said.

Augustana was ranked fourth in this year’s NSIC women’s preseason coaches poll, which may be a little higher than the team expected.

“I think it is a little bit of a high rating or poll position for us going into the year, losing our post and point guard, top two scorers, that type of thing, but we’ll take it as a compliment. People have come to expect that we’ll have good teams and I think we will have a good team,” Krauth said.

After an exhibition game on November 4, Augustana will open the regular season on the road against Truman State University on November 16, at 11:00 a.m.