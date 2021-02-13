Augustana women pick up win over USF; Krauth earns a combined 1,000 wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana head coach Dave Krauth picked up combined win number 1,000 in the Vikings 76-68 win over USF on Friday, February 12.

Coach Krauth has now won 653 games at the collegiate level and 347 wins in the high school ranks.

FINAL: @AugieWBB 76 @USFcougars_wbb 68. @KELOSports



Dave Krauth has won his 1,000th game as a basketball coach. 347 wins at the HS level, 653 at the college level. — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 13, 2021

“The hundreds or the fifties, you know people always talk about it, but I really never though about this one until Jeff Fylling mentioned it a few years ago,” Krauth said. “He said I’ve got to be creeping up there when you combine all of your victories and I said, gosh you know it. So I kind of became aware of it a couple years ago, but now of course, as it got real close, I was reminded a lot.”

The Vikings led by 11 at halftime, but USF had a strong start to the third quarter cutting the Augustana lead down to 3.

“The first minute or two in the second half, they [USF] had a little fire in their eyes and they seemed to get to the ball and make some plays,” Krauth said.

With three minutes left in the third, the Vikings caught FIRE! They were able to score 14 points in the final few minutes to grab a 61-46 lead after three quarters.

End of 3: @AugieWBB 61 @USFcougars_wbb 46. @KELOSports

Vikings looking to complete the Friday night Augie sweep! — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) February 13, 2021

“Sometimes there is a play that lifts you and lifts your energy and we got a couple big plays and we got our lead back. Tonight it went the way we wanted it,” Krauth said.

The fourth quarter was all about holding off the Cougars and finishing with a win. The Cougars found some offense and posted 22 points, but the Augie lead was too much for USF to overcome.

“I thought overall, we did a good job defensively and we got some hands on some balls, but overall, I was not displeased with our defensive effort,” Krauth said.

Friday’s win put Augustana and USF in a tie for second in the NSIC South Division at 7-3. That means Saturday’s game will be important for both teams.

“We just have to hopefully do the things that we did well tonight and then try to sure up some mistakes,” Krauth said. “Then hopefully we can come to play again.”

The Vikings and Cougars will cross paths in their weekend finale on Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. Highlights can be seen on KELO-TV.