Augustana women look to continue winning ways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Augustana women’s basketball team had a rough start to the conference season. The Vikings started 2-6 and knew they needed to make some changes.

“We did have a little bit of a rough start, but I think we started to focus more on defense and our defense fuels our offense. We started to really focus on that more and we’ve been getting more turnovers in games and our offense has got into a flow now and it has just kind of come to us,” McKenzee Zilverberg said.

“After a couple weeks, we were starting to get a little more comfortable and that’s a big part of it and we’ve been getting comfortable with new rotations and that type of thing and we’ve played pretty well over the past couple of weeks,” Dave Krauth said.

The Vikings have won five of their last six contests and now find themselves in fifth in the south division.

“We’re really moving the ball more and we trust everyone on the court because we know that everyone can score and so we are trying to work it around and move it in transition,” Zilverberg said.

“I think our decision making has been better than it was when we were struggling early and then we’ve had a couple of individuals such as Hannah Mitby who has stepped into a starting role,” Krauth said.

Augustana has only eight games remaining, which will give the Vikings just enough time to focus on fine tuning their game.

“Our turnovers have been really good and that is a key for us, but our rebounding on the other hand has been one of our achilles and so we have to keep our turnover level down, but I’d like to see us rebound a little better, especially on the offensive end where we can get some put backs,” Krauth said.

“I think we just need to focus on our defense, like I said and keep trusting each other and we always say “focused energy” and so we have to bring a lot of energy to the court every time we play,” Zilverberg said.

After some key injuries to start the season, the Vikings have finally found a new rotation that is working on the hard wood.

“I think with our confidence is much improved and we are going to do alright down the stretch and then head into the conference tournament on a positive note,” Krauth said.

Augustana will return to action on Friday as they host Minot State at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is set for 5:30.