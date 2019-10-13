Augustana wins homecoming game over St. Cloud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Click the video player to watch extended highlights of Augustana’s win over St. Cloud. The Vikings had a slow start offensively but used a 35 yard Luis Guarita field goal to win 16-13.

Rudolh Sinflorant led the way offensively for Augustana as he rushed for 61 yards on 17 carries. Kyle Saddler was 14 of 28 for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Augustana was led by linebacker T.J. Liggett who had 9 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Augustana (4-2) will travel to MSU Moorhead on October 19th at 1:00. St. Cloud State (3-3) will host SMSU on the 19th at 1:00.