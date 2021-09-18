Augustana stays unbeaten with convincing win over MSU Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Augustana outscored MSU Moorhead 19-0 in the second half, in their way to an impressive 43-17 win.

The Vikings jumped out to a 24-7 lead early.

“We wanted to have a fast start, because we didn’t in the previous game. I like the way our energy was from our football team. We hit a couple of big plays, explosive plays, ended up in the end zone with them and I thought we had a pretty good mix of run to pass with them too,” Augustana head coach Jerry Olszewski said.

However, the tide changed when the Dragons scored ten straight to end the half. MSU Moorhead trailed 24-17 at halftime.

“We had three bad possessions offensively, it starts with that. The field position was favorable for them (MSU Moorhead) and then we gave up two big balls (big plays),” Olszewski said.

The key at halftime was to make some adjustments, but just rely on more plays being made by the Vikings.

“We didn’t really panic. It was more, ‘hey listen. We won the first quarter, we lost the second. Lets make sure we win quarters three and four and lets do what we do’. There was no cause of panic.” Jerry Olszewski – Augustana Head Coach

Augustana had one goal in the second half… run the ball.

“That’s the strength of our team, without question. It also got another guy in the box and it opened up some explosive plays for the passing game as well,” Olszewski said. “We talked about it at halftime. Let’s get back to the game plan and get after it.”

The Vikings rushed for 222 yards on the day with a majority coming from the second half.

Jarod Epperson led the way for the ground attack as he went for 139 yards on 21 carries.

Kyle Saddler threw for 257 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Augie outscored the Dragons 19-0 in the second half as they cruised to a 43-17 lead, and that would be the final.

“There were minimal adjustments that we made, but it was more about just making the play. You were in the position to make the play, now make the play,” Olszewski said. “We wanted them to play behind the chains a little bit and we did a much better job of that in the second half.”

The Vikings are now 3-0 on the season.

“It’s one game at a time, but we feel really good about our football team right now,” Olszewski said. “We’ve got a tough couple games coming up and I hope that we’re healthy enough to get a win.”

Augustana will play at Bemidji State next Saturday.