Augustana softball powers past Valdosta State in NCAA Championships

DENVER, CO (KELO) — The Augustana softball team began their 2019 title defense with a 10-1, mercy rule win over Valdosta State, in the first round of the NCAA Division II Softball Championships.

FINAL: @AugieSoftball 10 Valdosta State 1. @KELOSports



Cornick with a walk-off two-run homerun to earn the eight run mercy rule. pic.twitter.com/Rs4W7AUElz — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 27, 2021

The Vikings sealed the win with a walk-off, two run homerun from Kendall Cornick.

Cornick was named the D2CCA (Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association) Central Regional Player of the Year and she stayed hot at the plate.

She finished 2-4 at the dish with two homeruns and four runs batted in.

A six-inning run-rule victory to open the NCAA Championships ⚔️#BuildingChampions pic.twitter.com/RtEYhgH3UF — Augustana Softball (@AugieSoftball) May 27, 2021

The Augie defense was strong as well as they were led by starting pitcher Ashley Mickschl who threw a complete game (six innings) and allowed just one run on one hit, while striking out two.

Augustana will advance in the winner’s bracket of the tournament as they will play at noon central time on Friday, May 28.

The Vikings will meet the winner of North Georgia and Biola (CA).