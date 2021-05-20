Augustana softball earns extra inning win over Southern Arkansas

EDMUND, OK (KELO) — The Augustana softball team opened the 2021 NCAA Central Regional Tournament with a nail biting victory over Southern Arkansas, 3-2.

The Vikings grabbed the early 1-0 lead, but a two run homerun from Sarah Evans in the seventh, gave Southern Arkansas a 2-1 lead.

That score didn’t last very long as Augie’s Mary Pardo launched a lead-off homerun in the bottom of the seventh.

An inning later, Ashley Mickschl reached on a single, followed by an error that moved her to third.

Two pitches later, Olivia Hazelbaker grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Mickschl, giving Augustana the 3-2 win.

Mickschl pitched the complete game as she allowed just two earned runs on two hits and five walks, while striking out six.

At the dish, Augie was led by Torri Chute who went 3-3 with three singles and a run batted in.