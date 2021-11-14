Augustana football to host Bemidji State in opening round of playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (AUGIE) – For just the second time in school history, the Augustana football team will be hosting a home playoff game. Augustana, advancing to the NCAA Division II for the second-straight season, will host Bemidji State on Saturday in the opening round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. The game time will be set in the near future.

Tickets to the game will go on-sale at GoAugie.com/Tickets at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Augustana, the 2021 NSIC Champion, enters the playoffs holding a 9-2 record. Additionally, the Vikings are unbeaten on their home turf inside K-O Stadium since 2018, and are riding an 11-game winning streak at home. Augustana earned the No. 4 seed in NCAA Super Region Four to earn the right to host.

Bemidji State is 9-2 in 2021. The NCAA does not rank seeds 5-7 in the final region ranking.

The Vikings are in the playoffs for the sixth time in school history and the third time under head coach Jerry Olszewski. He is the first coach to lead AU to three playoff appearances.