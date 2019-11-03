Augustana edges Concordia-St. Paul with late touchdown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The Augustana Vikings landed 7th in the first super region four playoff rankings, and with seven teams making the playoffs, the Vikings were looking for a key win against Concordia-St. Paul.

The Viking offense started fast as Augustana scored on a 1 yard touchdown run from Rudy Sinflorant in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Augustana added on as the Vikings scored on a 13 yard Jarod Epperson run to give Augie a 14-3 lead.

The Concoridia-St. Paul offense found their rhythm with a touchdown late in the first half, as the Golden Bears trailed 14-10 at halftime. In the second half, the Golden Bears continued to roll as they scored 10 unaswered points and took a 20-14 lead.

The Vikings would take over possession of the football with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Augustana had very little success on offense in the second half, but the team was still confident.

The Vikings used a 12 play drive, that covered 73 yards and ate up nearly 5 minutes of clock as Augustana running back Jarod Epperson would score his second touchdown of the game, to tie the contest at 20. Seconds later, Augie’s kicker Luis Guarita punched through the extra point, giving the Vikings a 21-20 lead.

The Viking defense would force an interception on the final play of the game as Augustana had won their fourth straight game.

With Saturday’s win, Augustana (7-2) is off to their best start since 2010 when the team started 9-0. The Vikings will travel to play Winona State on Saturday, November 9.