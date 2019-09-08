Augustana blanks Upper Iowa in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Augustana earned a 48 to 45 season opening win over Upper Iowa a year ago. This season, the Vikings hosted the Peacocks to kick off the 2019 season.

The Augustana Vikings (1-0) blanked the Upper Iowa Peacocks (0-1) with a 52-0 win Saturday afternoon.

@GoAugie holds a commanding 28-0 halftime lead over Upper Iowa. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 7, 2019

The Vikings scored 28 points in the first half and opened the second half with a 27 yard Cody Kujawa interception return for a touchdown. The Vikings added 17 points to lead to Augustana’s first shutout victory since 2016.

A failed run pass option leads to a pick six for the Vikings. Augustana now leads 35-0, early third quarter. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 7, 2019

Augustana quarterback Kyle Saddler led the way as he went 22-of-25 for 236 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 5 yards and two touchdowns.

To read a complete game summary, visit the link below to go to the Augustana atletics web page.

Augustana travels to Mankato to play the Minnesota State Mavericks on Saturday, September 14th at 6 p.m.