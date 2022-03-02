SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When many think of what a library card gets them, they may only think of the ability to check out a handful of books. These days, however, that’s far from the truth.

KELOLAND News went to the downtown branch of Siouxland Libraries and spoke with Librarian Lucy Steiger, who told us about all the services the library has to offer.

“Beyond books, probably the next most popular thing that people utilize us for is our digital services,” said Steiger. “We have e-books, e-audiobooks, all of our movies — we have a couple of different databases for research or for genealogy. We have a lot of people coming in to do stuff like that.”

Sticking with the theme of technology, Steiger discussed the computers at the library which can be used for research, printing and scanning. “People will come in and maybe even do their taxes on it,” she said.

One thing that Steiger was quick to point out is all the resources available for kids. “We have different kits. Besides just books, we have these discovery kits. A lot of them are S.T.E.A.M. based, so science, technology, all that stuff,” she said.

Kits at the library

But that’s not all. Steiger also talked about the Toy Lending Library that the system partners with. “We have toys for kids ages birth to five years old,” she said. “People can check [the toys] out, take home, use for a few weeks and bring back.”

There are also different programs offered by the library for all ages, from weekly story-time and art classes to activities for adults such as book clubs and trivial nights at Woodgrain Brewery (the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.). Steiger also brought up the library’s current promotion called Everybody Reads. “We’re trying to see how many books the entire community of Sioux Falls will read in one month,” she said.

Steiger says that for every book that someone reads, they can come put a leaf on a tree posted on the wall of the downtown library. The library is partnering with the Sioux Falls School District on this, and only one day in, they’ve seen some success. “They’ve already got like 10,000, after one day,” she said.

‘Everybody Reads’ tree at the Downtown Library

Everything the library has to offer, from programming to movies, databases, toys, activities and of course, books, can all be accessed for free. “For a library card — anyone who lives in the city of Sioux Falls or in Minnehaha County — except for Dell Rapids — they can get a library card for free,” said Steiger.

This opportunity also extends to those outside of Sioux Falls. “Even if you live outside of city limits, you can get a non-resident card.”

Wondering how far your nearest library is? If you live in Sioux Falls, chances are it’s only about 10 minutes away, and there are also branches in Brandon, Crooks, Baltic, Colton, Garretson, Humboldt, Valley Springs and Hartford.

Note: The Ronning Branch of Siouxland Libraries is currently closed for renovation.