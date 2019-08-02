At least one in seven children experience child abuse and neglect

Courtesy: CDC

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One in seven children have experienced child abuse and neglect in the last year, according to the CDC. The federal agency believes that number is an underestimate.

This statistic came to light this week in Brookings, South Dakota, where a 3-year-old girl was found dead. Authorities believe the child had been confined to a small area of the home where human and animal feces could be found.

Based on the investigation, authorities believed the girl was deprived of food and human contact. The cause of death was determined to be malnourishment and dehydration.

Two people have been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse.

Risk factors

The following information is direct from the CDC.

Children

Children younger than 4 years of age

Special needs that may increase caregiver burden (e.g., disabilities, mental health issues, and chronic physical illnesses)

Adults

Parents’ lack of understanding of children’s needs, child development and parenting skills

Parental history of child abuse and or neglect

Substance abuse and/or mental health issues including depression in the family

Parental characteristics such as young age, low education, single parenthood, large number of dependent children, and low income

Nonbiological, transient caregivers in the home (e.g., mother’s male partner)

Parental thoughts and emotions that tend to support or justify maltreatment behaviors

What can happen?

We saw the worst of what can happen in Brookings this week. However, the CDC has developed a pyramid of different things that can happen to children who are abused or neglected.

Preventing child abuse and neglect

The CDC issued a report with five ways for communities to take action.

Read the full report:

How to report child abuse and neglect in South Dakota

I want to encourage everyone to say something, if you see something. Dave Erickson, Brookings Chief of Police

According to SD DSS: