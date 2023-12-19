SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter may have seemed to last forever.

The pattern of snow and wind played out in blocks of days followed by a break and then, another return of snow and wind from December through early April.

From Dec. 12, 2022, through April 6, 2022, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced interstate closings and openings at least 45 times.

One of the earliest announcements came on Dec. 12 when the SD DOT announced that interstate closures would start mid-morning on Dec. 13. The opening and closing announcements continued through Dec. 17 when the SD DOT announced that I-90 would fully re-open at 12 noon Central Time.

We are approaching the anniversary of another string of closures and openings that started on Dec. 21. These continued through Dec. 24.

On Dec. 21, 2022, the SD DOT announced that I-90 east and west from Rapid City to Chamberlain would close at 7 p.m. Mountain Time. Left out on Dec. 21, the east and west lanes of I-90 closure was extended from Sioux Falls to the Minnesota state line. On the same day, the SD DOT said I-29 north and south from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border at 6 p.m. CT that day.

By 5 p.m. CT on Dec. 22, I-90 would close from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. Wind was cited as the major reason.

A snow drift on Interstate 90 near Kimball. Photo from SD 511.

The SD DOT announcements on Dec. 23, 2022, were mainly to inform the public that I-90 and I-29 would reopen on Dec. 24.

On Jan. 3 and 4, sections of the interstates closed and reopened again.

The weather settled down until Feb. 14 and then I-29 was closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. It opened on Feb. 15.

More closures on Feb. 21 until re-openings on Feb. Feb. 23. Ditto for March 17 and 18.

I-29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border was closed and reopened on March 21 and 22.

It’s not unusual for SD DOT road construction or repair projects to start in late March or early April.

Many are announced for April starts, like the work that was scheduled to begin on Interstate 90 at Humboldt (exit 379) on Thursday, April 13, 2023. “The contractor will begin tearing down the Interstate bridge over S.D. Highway 19,” the SD DOT said in its news release.

Photo from SD DOT.

Another project, an asphalt surfacing project was scheduled to start on April 10 for S.D. Highway 46 between S.D. Highway 37 and the town of Wagner, as well as for S.D. Highway 50 from the intersection with S.D. Highway 46 south to the Bon Homme/Charles Mix County line.

Some of them did start in areas where the snow melted faster but the winter wasn’t gone completely when some of the anticipated project start dates were announced.

On March 31 both interstates had closures. They opened on April 1.

A series of closing and re-openings happened from April 4 through April 6. The last SD DOT announcement during that time said I-29 had re-opened to traffic across South Dakota at 7 a.m. on April 6.