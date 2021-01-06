At current weekly dose distribution, S.D. would need at least a year to complete Phase 1

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At the rate South Dakota is receiving its weekly supply of coronavirus vaccine doses it would take about 80 weeks to vaccinate the state’s entire population.

Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state has been receiving “just shy of 11,000” vaccine doses per week.

The state’s estimated 2019 population is 884,659 so at 11,000 doses per week, it would take nearly 17 months to vaccinate the entire state. For now, the vaccination is geared toward those 16 and older but there are clinical trials being conducted for those 12 and older.

Right now, the state needs to vaccinate at least an estimated 541,000 people in parts C, D and E in Phase I. At 11,000 doses a week, it would take roughly a year to vaccinate all those individuals.

Malsam-Rysdon said the number of doses the state receives has changed repeatedly. Malsam -Rysdon said she couldn’t predict when the vaccination supply will increase for the state.

As to whether the number of doses received as met the state’s expectation, “That’s hard to answer,” Malsam-Rysdon said. The number “changes repeatedly…” so it’s difficult to determine what was expected by this point, she said.

The state has completed vaccinations for individuals in parts A and B of Phase 1,which includes health care workers, DOH officials said. The state is leading the nation in its vaccination effort, but the most demanding part of the vaccination plan is likely ahead.

There are more than 49,000 individuals who need to be vaccinated in part C. Another estimated 265,561 individuals need vaccinations in part D.

“That’s a very, very large group,” Malsam Rysdon said of part D.

The state has started vaccinations for parts C and D.

Part E follows D and includes an estimated 227,400 individuals that need vaccinations.

The A-D categories, in general, cover health care workers, people 65 and older, those with two underlying medical conditions, emergency workers, teachers and others.

Phase 2 would include anyone 16 and older that does not fit in a Phase 1 A-D category.

The DOH website estimates a vaccination distribution timeline through December of 2021 with Phase 2 in May through December.