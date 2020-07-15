At a younger pace: Recent increases in COVID-19 cases for those under 40

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus cases in individuals under the age of 40 have increased by 429 cases from July 1 to July 14, according to data shared by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The age group had 3,609 cases on July 1 and 4,038 on July 14. That’s an average of 30.6 cases a day over 14 days at a 429 case increase.

Although the numbers have increased at a pace faster than in older residents, the overall percentage of cases as part of all COVID-19 cases in the state has not increased recently, said Derrick Haskins of the South Dakota Department of Health.

From June 16 through July 14, cases in those 0 to 19 accounted for 15% of all COVID-19 cases compared to 12% from May 16 to June 15, Haskins said.

In the 20 to 39 age range, the number for percentage of all cases decreased to 39% from June 16 to July 14 from 44% from May 16 to June 15, Haskins said.

Breakdown for COVID-19 cases under 40 as percentage of all COVID-19 cases in South Dakota.

Still, cases in the 0-39 age range have outpaced increases in the older ages since July 1.

“We have seen cases occurring among student athletes, high school and college-aged students at parties and other social gatherings, and young adults at bars,” Haskins said.

It’s an age group that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has not identified as vulnerable to COVID-19. Although young adults still have a lower hospitalization rate than those 65 and older, the rate is climbing according to CDC statistics. For those 18 to 49 the hospitalization rate per capita for 100,000 individuals is 66.7. It’s 37.8 for those 18 to 29, 66.3 for those 30 to 39, and 104.4 for those 40 to 49.

For the week that ended April 18, the rate was 8.7 for those 18 to 29. according to the University of California San Francisco.

The rate is 316.9 for those 65 and older.

The median age in South Dakota is 36.8, which means half of the state’s estimated 2019 884,659 population is older than 36.8 and half is younger, according to the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota have still increased for those 40 and older but just not at the pace for 40 and under since July 1.

Cases for those 40 and older increased by 330 cases from 3,284 to 3,614.

Based on the estimated 2019 population, 442,329.5 people in South Dakota are older than 36.8 and 442,3289.5 are younger.

Break that down into those under 18 and about 216,700 state residents are under 18, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census estimates that 24.5% of the state’s estimated 2019 population is under 18 while 17.2% are 65 and older.

COVID-19 cases have increased 144 from July 1 to July 14 in residents under 19, but again, while there are fewer state residents in that age group than 65 and older, the younger residents are not classified as vulnerable.

Jill Franken, the director of the Sioux Falls Health Department, said the state does not provide the local health department with an age break down of COVID-19 cases. She said it’s likely cases in the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Area resemble the case age increase in the state.

Dickinson County in Iowa had a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in younger ages. Brandon Rohrig, director of Dickinson County Population and Public Health, said in a June 12 KELOLAND.com Original story that surges in the tourism area was in cases in individuals aged 20 to 40 and those 20 and under.

Rohrig said that most cases were traced to larger gatherings.

“That’s where we are seeing exposure, people getting close to each other,” Rohrig said. “They are definitely not wearing masks and they are definitely not staying six feet apart.”

The CDC has a series of fact sheets aimed at the 15 to 21 age group, which include how to stay safe at the beach or pool, how to slow the spread of COVID-19 and other topics.