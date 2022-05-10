BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A third inning grand slam from Carson Askdal helped lift Brandon Valley past Harrisburg in Tuesday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Click the video player below to see the full game between Harrisburg and Brandon Valley

Harrisburg jumped out to the fast start as they posted three runs in top of the first. Teigan Munce had the only hit in the inning for the Tigers.

Strong start for @HBA57032 ! @KELOSports



Teigan Munce flips an RBI single to right. That was part of a 3 run inning.



End of 1: Harrisburg 3, Brandon Valley 0 pic.twitter.com/fkp6ynqB16 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 10, 2022

Brandon Valley was scoreless through their first two trips to the plate, but they would finally crack the scoreboard in the third.

The first three batters of the inning would reach and then Carson Askdal would blast a grand slam to left field. That gave the Lynx a 4-3 lead.

The Tigers would answer in the fifth inning, when Noah Buschee and Munce went back-to-back with RBI singles.

That gave Harrisburg the lead back at 5-4.

Back-to-back RBI singles by Noah Boschee and Teigan Munce gives Harrisburg a lead.



End of 4 1/2: @HBA57032 5, BV 4 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/hg47Lpy5Fd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 10, 2022

The Lynx didn’t wait long to answer as a single, a double and an error led to Askdal and Matt Brown each scoring.

RBI Double for Matt Brown. He later scores on a throwing error.



End 5: @BVLynxBaseball 6, Harrisburg 5 @KELOSports



Watch: https://t.co/B6BrhB5IDf pic.twitter.com/ruInRxtFVC — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 10, 2022

Brandon Valley went back in front, 6-5.

Harrisburg would threaten to even it up in the seventh. The Tigers put runners on the corners with two outs, but Brown was able to get the strikeout to end the game.

The Lynx picked up the 6-5 win.

Harrisburg would respond in game two of the double header, with a 7-5 win over Brandon Valley.