Ashley’s 6 touchdowns lead Roosevelt to blowout win over O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Roosevelt sophomore Taylen Ashley threw for five touchdowns and rushed for one, helping lead the Rough Riders to a dominate 48-0 win over O’Gorman.

Many firsts came out of this year’s Dakota Bowl including the first time that the game was played at McEnaney Field, on the campus of O’Gorman High School.

It was also the first time the Knights had been shut out in the bowl’s 42 year history, while the Rough Riders scored the most points that a O’Gorman opponent has scored during the Dakota Bowl.

But how did it get there?

It actually started with a disastrous start for the Rough Riders, when a short kick-off led to a fumble recovered by the Knights.

However, the Rough Riders moved on from that mistake and forced a missed field goal from the Knights.

Following that opening series, the Rough Riders went on to score four touchdowns on their first four possessions, all of which came in the first quarter.

The first possession, the Rough Riders marched down the field and scored their shortest touchdown of the game.

Taylen Ashley took advantage of great blocking from the offensive line to find Presley Johnson for the 20-yard touchdown, capping off a 10 play drive.

The second possession of the game led to a shorter drive (one play), but a longer touchdown as Ashley connected to Griffin Wilde for the 53-yard touchdown.

A quick seven for @RoughFootball , but then they add seven more when Ashley finds Wilde. It's 14-0, mid first quarter pic.twitter.com/4bRYdzrIdm — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 13, 2020

The Roosevelt defense continued to work, forcing another O’Gorman punt, which allowed the Rough Riders a chance to build on their lead.

Ashley took advantage of a defensive miscommunication and found a wide-open Tyler Feldkamp for the 73-yard touchdown. Riders led 20-0 at that point.

Two minutes later, the Rough Riders would score on another long play when Ashley found Wilde again, who would end up in the endzone from 69 yards away.

The Rough Riders led 27-0 after the first quarter and scored on all four of their possessions.

Quarterback Taylen Ashley led the way in the first quarter as he threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns on 8-9 passing.

The Rough Riders continued their success into the second half, as Ashley hit on three straight passes, including a 37-yard touchdown to Feldkamp.

Roosevelt led 34-0, early in the second quarter.

The O’Gorman offense was unable to score, but then the defense forced the first Roosevelt Rough Rider punt of the game.

The very next play resulted in an interception as O’Gorman’s Teegan Schlimgen had his arm hit as he threw and Roosevelt’s Matthew Goehring took advantage of the 27-yard interception for a touchdown.

Rough Riders led 41-0.

Both teams exchanged punts to end the first half, giving Roosevelt big first half advantage.

Halftime featured a great show from the O’Gorman marching band, followed by fireworks.

Taylen Ashley would take the Rough Riders down and score one more touchdown as he turned a read option, into a 16-yard touchdown run.

Roosevelt led 48-0 at that point.

Both teams would make substitutions and go scoreless from there as the Rough Riders picked up the lopsided Dakota Bowl win, 48-0 over O’Gorman.

The O’Gorman defense held both Roosevelt running backs, in Tyree Nave and Joe Turay, in check. However, the big playmaker was Taylen Ashley.

The sophomore quarterback totaled 409 yards and six scores.

Ashley threw for 339 yards and five touchdowns on 13-19 passing. Ashley also rushed for 70 yards and one touchdown.

You can watch the full highlights, including the pregame skydivers below:

You can watch game highlights as aired on KELO-TV below: