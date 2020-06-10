As nursing home COVID-19 tests continue so do the costs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some type of regular COVID-19 testing will be part of any re-opening of long term care facilities, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations, but who pays for that testing does not yet seem finalized.

Nursing homes are estimated by multiple researchers and health care workers to account for one-third to one-fourth of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and tens of thousands of positive COVID-19 cases.

The state of South Dakota is working with nursing homes and assisted living centers to test residents and staff for COVID-19. This testing is called baseline testing, according to the CMS. On Wednesday, the South Dakota’s Department of Health said 16,228 residents (6,979) and staff (9,249) have been tested at long term care facilities with 37 positives for residents and 29 for staff.

Once the baseline testing is completed, nursing homes need to continue with weekly testing, according to the CMS. The CMS guideline is for “re-testing of all staff continuing every week (Note: State and local leaders may adjust the requirement for weekly testing of staff based on data about the circulation of the virus in their community.)”

Nursing homes in South Dakota will be doing more COVID-19 tests in the future, but how those tests will be paid for has yet to be determined, South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in a news briefing Wednesday.

“We’re working that right now. At this point, the state is supporting those efforts and paying for the test processing,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

State support of the mass testing and any future testing is critical, said Dow Rummel nursing home chief executive officer Darla Van Rosendale.

“It really is key for the state and the government to help us with that,” Van Rosendale said. “It’s expensive. There are a lot of nursing homes that won’t be able to do that (pay for testing on their own). I really appreciate the fact the state stepped up to do this mass testing. They’re going to help with some random testing throughout and I hope that’ll continue for as long as we need it.”

The American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) calculated the testing cost for nursing homes and assisted living centers in each state. The report said 19,229 tests would be needed at a cost of $2,884,350.

The AHCA and NCAL said in late may that COVID-19 testing in long term care facilities would not be possible without state and federal funding.

The state will be asking nursing homes to do sentinel testing in the future, as part of the COVID-19 response, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Sentinel testing is testing of a very small sample of individually randomly selected people on a weekly basis, she said. That testing could identify potential COVID-19.

The third part will be point prevalence testing in the case of someone being symptomatic and testing positive for COVID-19, Malsam-Rysdon said. Point prevalence involves targeting testing to fit the situation to be proactive during the pandemic, she said.

Van Rosendale said mass testing has been valuable and future testing will be needed.

“I think the testing capability is the biggest (want),” Van Rosendale said. “Testing will be very important for the next few months.”