SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Planting corn for the year is getting higher and higher on Jim Ketelhut’s to-do list.

Ketelhut, who has been farming 15 miles south of Chamberlain for more than 30 years, said this spring has been cold with an abnormal amount of wind, but he’s happy with his current soil conditions.

“The spring has been progressing nicely,” Ketelhut said. “I’ve been no-tilling (no-till farming) for 30 plus years. So our soil moisture is good.”

No one in Ketelhut’s area has started planting corn yet and that’s because of the cold soil temperatures. According to South Dakota State’s Mesonet, a network of 41 weather stations, 4-inch soil temperatures on Thursday ranged from 35 degrees Fahrenheit to 49 degrees in eastern South Dakota. The weather station in Rosebud is the highest at 54 degrees.

“Soil temperature is real critical for corn germination and emergence,” Ketelhut said. “50 to 55 degrees is kind of the magic number.”

Soil temperatures were at 4-inches on Thursday. Photo from South Dakota State’s Mesonet.

Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension’s state climatologist, said soil temperatures have been fluctuating alongside air temperatures this spring. She said it is important to look for three-day averages because of the variability day to day. With cooler air temperatures still in the forecast, Edwards said soil temperatures will likely follow.

“You can plant early,” Edwards said. “But the risk is, especially given some of the cool temperatures we’re still going to see, when that seed takes in that moisture and you get really cold, like near freezing, that seed can crack.”

Ketelhut said there’s plenty of farmers who will plant corn when the soil temperature is cooler than that, especially if there’s a favorable 10-day forecast.

“You’d expect the soil temps to be on an upward plane as the sun gets higher and higher,” Ketelhut said.

That’s why Ketelhut isn’t too concerned and added he hasn’t monitored his soil temperatures much even if corn planting is getting closer.

“Our soils will warm up a little bit slower so we try not push the envelope too much, but it’s a combination of a lot of things,” Ketelhut said. “It depends on your ground cover but it’ll warm up a little quicker in drier conditions. But in drier conditions, you’re not going to have that moisture just to germinate the seed. A lot of variables go into it.”

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor has much of the state listed as experiencing some sort of drought conditions with some south-central counties listed in “extreme drought.”

“Drier soils respond faster to the air temperature changes,” Edwards said. “Soils that are more moist or more wet, don’t respond as quickly.”

Edwards added while farmers may be eager to get their crops in, there’s still plenty of the growing season ahead.

No matter the soil temperatures, Ketelhut said when conditions are good, the sun is out and the planters are ready to go, it’s hard to stay out in the field.

“That first week of May, everybody is going to be running pretty hard. The calendar says that’s the time to plant corn and that’s what we’re going to do,” Ketelhut said.

Ketelhut said in some more wet years, farmers have been kept from planting corn until early June. The price of corn passed $8 a bushel on Monday at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

“With high price corn, you know everybody’s gonna make every effort possible to get their seed in the ground and plant every acre they can,” Ketelhut said.

Last year, Ketelhut said his crop was average after a very dry June and some more late-season rainfall. After a mild winter and with spring wheat starting to poke through the ground, Ketelhut is optimistic like many farmers.

“Just a few timely rains and we look like heroes,” Ketelhut said.